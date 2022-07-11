Four Ways to Market Common Products to Beat Competitors

The way that you manage to sell products always depends on the type of product – and whether it’s something that’s hard for consumers to find or not. If you’re selling rare antiques, you’ll find that people come to you – and you have to perform minimal marketing. But if you’re selling phone cases, you’ll be competing against hundreds of vendors with strikingly similar offers. So how do you differentiate? This article is about how you should market products when consumers are spoilt for choice – and how that marketing strategy can win you more market share.

Differences

Sometimes it’s the small differences that matter the most. For instance, if you’re able to guarantee a shorter delivery window than your competitors, that offer might swing the balance in favor of your firm. If you have a slightly higher rating on e-commerce websites, that may also convince people to trade with you. The best way to find and establish these differences is to spot where your competitors are weakest – be that on customer service or delivery estimates – and concentrate your energies there. That way, you’ll capture consumers who are interested in the best service, not just the product.

Building Trust

Meanwhile, you’re also going to want to think carefully about how you present your products and your brand to consumers. You want your marketing output to communicate trust – something that consumers don’t take for granted in competitive markets. If they have a choice of five similar products, they’re likely to buy from the firm that’s most professional, neat, and sensible. So be sure that your marketing output and your branding matches these expectations, and you’ll be able to outcompete rivals that appear to be less trustworthy than you.

Marketing Partners

When you’re building a marketing campaign, you’ll want to partner up with a firm that can help you find ways to outcompete your rivals through marketing methods and techniques. For instance, there are hundreds of CBD products on the market, but few of the companies selling them will have taken part in CBD link building. So, if you can get your firm established in these niche yet important methods of marketing, it’s likely that you’ll capture another chunk of the market share. Note that this is important for businesses with their own website, rather than firms that host their products on the likes of Amazon or Shopify.

Target Your Market

Finally, you can set yourself apart from your competitors by speaking directly to their target market. If you can find the language, the tone, the colors, and the style that really speaks to your target market, they’ll be more likely to associate you with the kinds of products and services that they’re looking out for. And you’ll be seen as modern, friendly, and cutting-edge – all while maintaining the professional persona mentioned above. This is the perfect way to gain more and more customers, becoming dominant in a large marketplace.

These four tips will all guide your store to more success online, thanks to smart marketing techniques and a wiser presentation of your brand and your offerings.