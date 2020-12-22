Four Ways to Jumpstart Your Personal Development

Whether you’re looking to start a new career, snag that big promotion, or feel more fulfilled in your everyday life, personal development is the buzzword of the moment. But are any of us totally sure about what it actually means?

Personal development is simply partaking in activities that build your potential as a human being — and it’s a lifelong process! Read on for six ways to jumpstart your own journey of personal development!

1. Become a better Communicator

Communication is key to every aspect of life. Whether you’re building professional relationships or working through a disagreement with your significant other, clear communication skills can make all the difference. Invest in yourself and dedicate some time to learning ways to be a better communicator!

If you’re looking for something with a more private, hands-on approach than the self-help section of your local bookstore, look into taking communication courses online. You can book a set of courses for your whole office team or sign up for yourself!

Some people have natural oratory skills, and others clam up, even thinking about having a conversation with someone new. Still, no matter where you fall on that spectrum, communication, just like any other skill, takes practice and training to master! There’s always room to improve.

2. Get Organized

Clearing out the physical clutter of your life not only makes many practical aspects of everyday life easier — it also clears out brain space to focus on what’s really important to you! Do a clean sweep of your workspace and get rid of anything that’s not essential. Once you’re down to bare bones, you can bring in a few sentimental or decorative items to keep things homey without getting distracting. It may even inspire you to clean out other areas of your life.

Once your physical space is organized, it’s time to find a practical organization method that works for your career. It doesn’t matter how talented you are if you’re blowing past deadlines and letting things fall through the cracks in most industries. Are you a list-maker, a color-coder, or maybe a post-it note fiend? Make a concerted effort to try out some new organization tricks and see which one keeps you on track.

3. Dedicate time to Self-reflection

All the books and classes and organization hacks in the world won’t make much of a difference if you aren’t taking a thoughtful and reflective approach to your personal development.

If meditation or yoga isn’t your thing, try keeping a journal! Write in it when you first wake up in the morning or right before you go to sleep. You can also make lists of what you’re hoping to accomplish so you can track your progress — or see how your goals might shift along the way!

4. Don’t Leave our Your Physical Health

Personal development may seem like a heady, mind-only practice, but the mind and the body are truly a unit, and you can’t work on one without the other! Making some goals surrounding your physical health, and your mind will thank you!

Try incorporating more vegetables into your weekly meal prep. Set a sleep goal and increase your average nightly shut-eye. Do one thing a day that involves getting outside into fresh air. So much of personal development is about building habits, and positive physical habits often lead to better results with the more mental ones.

Conclusion

Don’t wait! The lofty task of “personal development” may seem daunting, but it really only takes a few simple goals, and habit-building activities to get you on your way to a more fulfilled life — whatever that might mean to you!