Former Def Jam Artist Razah Re-emerges On the Dancehall Scene

NEW YORK – Former Def Jam Recording artist Razah, who was contracted to the hip-hop and R&B imprint by music mogul Jay-Z, has now partnered with Reggae Vibes Music for his newest single, Too Much.

Released on June 21st, the dancehall R&B-fused track is the quintessential summer song. Nonetheless, its subject matter also makes it an ideal club or party tune that should be in rotation regardless of the season.

On the rhythm, Razah goes on at length about all that he has done for his girl, while asking her not to talk ‘too much’ about it, especially on social media.

Born in Jamaica but raised in Brooklyn, Razah‘s debut album, Breath of Fresh Air, was released in early 2005. Around that time, pop star Rihanna heard his song Where Do We Go from Here on New York’s Hot 97 and asked to add her own verse to the remix. It was through this connection that Razah met Jay-Z, who soon signed him to Def Jam.

He subsequently released a song called Rain that debuted on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, while its official video received more than one million views on YouTube, BET, and MTV Jams.

Since then, Razah has remained very active on the music scene, despite parting ways with the label. Too Much is now available on Apple Music, Deezer, Spotify, Tidal, Amazon Music, and all other streaming platforms. It comes to us courtesy of Reggae Vibes Music.

You can stream “Too Much’ at https://onerpm.link/toomuch