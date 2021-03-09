Jazz in the Gardens returns March 2022 to Celebrate its 15th Anniversary

[MIAMI GARDENS] -The City of Miami Gardens has announced Jazz in the Gardens (JITG), its popular 2-day jazz and R&B music festival, will return in March 2022 to the world-class Hardrock Stadium.

In 2020 the City was forced to cancel the festival just days before its scheduled dates. This in an effort to protect its attendees against the COVID-19 virus. The festival will not occur in 2021 as a result of the ongoing challenges of the pandemic.

“We are disappointed about the cancellation of the 15th anniversary of the festival. However, safety remains the highest priority for the City of Miami Gardens. It is prudent for us to get COVID-19 under control. Essentially, in order to plan a safe and successful staging of Jazz in the Gardens for everyone to enjoy. I look forward to celebrating with all our patrons, vendors and our sponsors. Especially when we return in 2022,” said Miami Gardens Mayor Rodney Harris.

2022 Festival Promises Star-Studded Line-up

Since 2006, Jazz in the Gardens has enjoyed unprecedented growth. JITG has been hailed as “the fastest growing music festival in the country”. In 2022 fans can expect to once again experience the ultimate festival event. Best of all, featuring the best artists from the R&B, soul, jazz, hip-hop, and funk genres.

Over the years, Jazz in the Gardens has featured top performances. This includes an extraordinary mix of national artists. Artists have included the likes of Lionel Richie, Mary J. Blige, Earth Wind & Fire, Kenny G., The Roots, and Robin Thicke. Plus, Brandy, Maxwell, Babyface, Jill Scott, Herbie Hancock and scores more who have graced the stage. Each year JITG also supports emerging artists. Local musicians are given the opportunity to share the stage with the best musical artists in the world.

More Than Music

Jazz in the Gardens is more than just music. The festival usually features a host of ancillary events rounding out the JITG experience. Including the Women’s Impact Luncheon, an action-packed day celebrating women, curated to inspire women to live centered, active, fulfilled and balanced lives. Adding to the excitement of the overall JITG experience, is the array of exotic cuisine in the popular food court teeming with delicious offerings and attendees can also indulge in a unique shopping experience in a marketplace buzzing with authentic cultural merchandise.

Exact dates of Jazz in the Gardens 2020 will be announced at a later time.