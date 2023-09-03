CAYMAN ISLANDS – The wait is over for Cayman Airways customers who have been anxiously looking to book tickets for the airline’s second weekly Los Angeles flight and its new nonstop service between Grand Cayman and Barbados. Tickets are now available to purchase for both new flights.

Cayman Airways has confirmed that the much-anticipated second weekly Los Angeles flight will now commence on Wednesday, November 8, 2023.

The additional mid-week Los Angeles (LAX) flight schedule will be as follows on Wednesdays (with an overnight in LAX):

Wednesdays: Flight KX480 departs Grand Cayman (GCM) at 3:45 pm and arrives in LAX at 7 pm (overnights)

Thursdays: Flight KX481 departs Los Angeles (LAX) at 8 am and arrives on Grand Cayman at 4 pm

As previously announced, the new Cayman/Barbados route commences on Wednesday, October 18, 2023. Weekly flights will operate initially through November 1, 2023, as follows, on Wednesdays:

Flight KX800 departs Grand Cayman (GCM) at 7 am and arrives in Barbados (BGI) at 11:25 am

Flight KX801 departs Barbados (BGI) at 12:45 pm and arrives on Grand Cayman at 3:25 pm

The Barbados schedule changes to twice-weekly after the commencement of the second LAX flight (with an overnight in Barbados), as of Tuesday, November 7, 2023, as follows:

Tuesdays: Flight KX802 departs Grand Cayman (GCM) at 5:10 pm and arrives in Barbados (BGI) at 9:35 pm

Wednesdays: Flight KX805 departs Barbados (BGI) at 11:45 am and arrives on Grand Cayman at 2:25 pm

Thursdays: Flight KX802 departs Grand Cayman (GCM) at 5:10 pm and arrives in Barbados (BGI) at 9:35 pm

Fridays: Flight KX803 departs Barbados (BGI) at 9:20 am and arrives on Grand Cayman at 12 pm

As of November 7, 2023, the Cayman/Barbados route also boasts having same-day connectivity with popular destinations within Cayman Airways’ existing route network. The frequency is as follows: