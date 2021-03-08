Caribbean Airlines Launches Non-Stop Service from Barbados to JFK, New York

[Port-of-Spain, Trinidad & Tobago] – Subject to regulatory approvals, Caribbean Airlines will launch service between Barbados (BGI) and JFK, New York from April 01, 2021. The airline will celebrate the event with a special BOGO promotion: buy one get one at 50% off (conditions apply).

Garvin Medera CEO, Caribbean Airlines noted: “This is a significant milestone for Caribbean Airlines. It reiterates our commitment to giving our customers options. Plus access to regional and international destinations. This will further improve connectivity and expand our network which is one of our main objectives.”

Barbados to JFK – New York Flight Schedule

The non-stop service between BGI and JFK will operate as one-way sectors on Thursday out of Barbados and Saturday out of New York.

