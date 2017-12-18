Ministry of Tourism Hosts Appreciation Breakfast for Airport Staff in Montego Bay

MONTEGO, Bay, Jamaica – Jamaica’s Ministry of Tourism hosted a “thank you” breakfast in conjunction with the Jamaica Tourist Board last Thursday (December 14, 2017) for Customs and Immigration officers, Red Cap Porters, transport and tour operators at the Sangster International Airport (SIA).

During the event, Minister of Tourism, Hon Edmund Bartlett reminded the airport workers of the important role they had to play in ensuring that visitors’ first and last impression was one that made them feel happy to have chosen Jamaica and want to return.

The sentiments were shared also by Custos of St James, Hon Ewen Corrodus; President of the Jamaica Hotel and Tourist Association, Omar Robinson; Chief Executive Officer of MBJ Airports, Dr Rafael Echevarne; Chief Officer of Passport Immigration and Citizenship Agency, Andrew Wynter and Head, Technology and Administration, Jamaica Tourist Board, Peter Mullings.

Complementing the accolades showered on the airport workers, many left the breakfast gathering as winners of a range of prizes, including tours, dinners, weekend and day passes for two at hotels and luxury watches.