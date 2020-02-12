Florida for Warren Announces Prominent Statewide Black Leaders Endorsement

Endorsers include public officials, local activists, educators, and business owners

Charlestown, MA – Today, Florida for Warren announced endorsements from 23 prominent Black leaders from across the state.

“Making big, structural change will require all of us to confront the systemic racism that exists in our institutions, and empower every community to have a seat at the decision-making table,” said Elizabeth Warren. “I’m grateful to announce the support of these 23 Florida leaders who are fighting everyday to make their state more equitable and inclusive for all Floridians.”

“What we need now is a president that speaks to the whole of who we are,” said State Senator Bobby Powell (FL-30). “To poor mothers in the South, to educators working multiple jobs, to immigrants committed to uplifting the soul of our nation, we need big visions and big dreams that work for all of us. And Elizabeth Warren is the candidate who has worked for decades to make that happen.”

“Elizabeth Warren wants to be our champion and fight for us in ways that will enrich our lives and the lives of future generations,” said Coral Springs Commissioner Joshua Simmons. “She has always put the people first and will address structural issues in our Government that will benefit all Americans, from all walks of life.”

“Elizabeth Warren has the foresight and heart to center the most marginalized and do the most good for the most people,” said Gainesville Commissioner Gail Johnson. “She has the tenacity we need to bring about equity for working families, safety for Black women, and dignity for everyone living in America.”

Last year, Elizabeth released her Working Agenda for Black America. The agenda includes her:

Student debt cancellation plan to help close the wealth gap between Black and white families.

Criminal justice plan to end the practice of mass incarceration

Housing plan to help families living in formerly redlined areas buy a home and start building the kind of wealth that government-sponsored discrimination denied their parents and grandparents.

Plan to close the start-up capital gap for entrepreneurs of color.

Environmental justice plan that commits to investing at least $1 trillion into Black and Brown communities that have been bearing the brunt of industrial pollution for decades; and

Plan to close the pay gap between women of color and everyone else – because it’s about time we fully value the work of women of color.

The endorsers are as follows:

Sen. Bobby Powell, State Senator (FL-30)

Commissioner Gail Johnson, Commissioner, City of Gainesville

Commissioner Joshua Simmons, Commissioner, City of Coral Springs

Pam Keith, Former candidate for Florida’s 18th Congressional District

Ebonni Chrispin, Managing Director, The Idea Inc.

Jamecia Gray, Member of Black Womxn For

Jasmin Lewis, Palm Beach County Educator

Jamarah Amani, Midwife, Southern Birth Justice Network

Amber Vaughan, President of Broward Young Black Progressives

Kayla Lawson, Reproductive Justice Activist

Dr. Kilan Bishop, Scientist and Social Justice Advocate

Lauren Tate, Broward for Warren, Community Team Leader

Nikia Mills, Chief of Staff, Broward Young Black Progressives

Val B. Glenister, Community Organizer

Nancy Metayer, Environmental Advocate

Robert Stephens, Pastor

Rodney Jacobs, Army Officer

Candy Lowe, Senior Organizer for Black Business Bus Tour

Tifanny Burks, Community Organizer and Birth Justice Doula

Lenisha Gibson, Community Activist

Corryn Freeman, Project Manager

Darren Mason, Business Owner