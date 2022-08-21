Black Lawmakers Endorse Aramis Ayala for Florida Attorney General

ORLANDO – Today, Aramis Ayala – award-winning civil rights advocate, former State Attorney, and Democratic candidate for Florida Attorney General – announced endorsements from 20 Black lawmakers from across the state ahead of the upcoming August 23 primary. The lawmakers cite Aramis’ experience, vision, and energy to build a statewide coalition this fall in their reasons to support her.

Members declaring their enthusiastic support for Ayala’s candidacy include:

Senator Randolph Bracy, Orlando

Senator Audrey Gibson, Jacksonville

Senator Shevrin Jones, Miami Gardens

Senator Rosalind Osgood, Ft. Lauderdale

Senator Bobby Powell, West Palm Beach

Representative Christopher Benjamin, Miami Gardens

Representative Kamia Brown, Ocoee

Representative Kevin Chambliss, Homestead

Representative Tracie Davis, Jacksonville

Representative Fentrice Driskell, North Tampa

Representative Jervonte Edmonds, West Palm Beach

Representative Dotie Joseph, North Miami

Representative Dianne Hart, Tampa

Representative Yvonne Hayes Hinson, Gainesville

Representative Travaris McCurdy, Orlando

Representative Michele Rayner, St. Petersburg

Representative Felicia Robinson, Miami Gardens

Representative Geraldine Thompson, Windermere

Representative Patricia Williams, Pompano Beach

Representative Marie Woodson, Pembroke Pines

Statement from Senator Shevrin Jones

“I am thrilled to endorse Aramis Ayala for Attorney General because she is experienced, battle-tested, and undoubtedly the Democrat who can build the coalition needed to win statewide in November. Just as she has throughout her life, she will hit the ground running to build safer communities, combat rising hate and extremism, and protect the fundamental freedoms of women, people of color, and LGBTQ+ Floridians. We can count on Aramis to always fight for us.”

Statement from Representative Fentrice Driskell:

“Aramis Ayala is an effective and experienced attorney and a proven fighter for everyday Floridians – a quality sorely lacking in the Attorney General’s Office today. The people need an AG who will fight for them rather than serving the Governor’s personal interests. We have an opportunity to tackle the political corruption that continues to disadvantage everyday people. The pursuit of real justice for all is what motivates Aramis, and I know she will be a relentless voice for Floridians as the People’s Attorney General.”

Statement from Representative Dianne Hart:

“As a longtime public defender and voice for the voiceless, Aramis Ayala has a 360 degree view of public safety and the justice system’s shortcomings. She advanced impactful reforms to boost law enforcement accountability, reduce recidivism, and increase support for victims of domestic violence during her time as State Attorney and will take that same innovative approach to the role of Attorney General.”

Statement from Representative Michele Rayner:

“With our most fundamental freedoms under attack, this moment calls for leaders who understand what is at stake, bring perspective on where we’ve been, and have the vision to take us forward. Aramis Ayala is that person. I enthusiastically back her campaign and am confident Aramis has what it takes to not only defeat Gov. DeSantis’ lawyer Ashley Moody this fall, but also restore the power back where it belongs: the people.”

Statement from Representative Felicia Robinson:

“Aramis Ayala is the only Democratic candidate for AG who has walked the walk and talked the talk for her entire career — we can trust she will stand up for us, no matter what. From securing voting rights and safeguarding our democracy, to taking on price-gouging corporations, to protecting consumers from predatory scams, Aramis is committed to increasing transparency, accountability, and public trust in government. She knows the law inside and out and will serve the people well as our next Attorney General.”

Organizational Endorsements

These Black legislators join a growing coalition of trusted organizations and leaders representative of Florida’s vibrant communities eager for bold, new leadership in the Attorney General’s office, including Ruth’s List Florida, Service Employees International Union (SEIU) Florida, Democratic Black Caucus of Florida, Florida Rising, Democratic Public Education Caucus of Florida, Florida College Democrats, Florida LGBTQ+ Democratic Caucus, Youth for Climate Action, Democracy for America, Higher Heights, Working Families Party, Elect Black Women, The Collective PAC, She the People, and Way to Lead in supporting Ayala.