Broward County Democratic Voter’s Guide – 2022 Primary Election

Broward Democratic Voters Guide

BROWARD COUNTY – Early Voting for the August 23rd Primary Election is well underway in Broward County.

Here are your suggested Democratic choices for your primary ballot. Where multiple are listed, they are listed in alphabetical order and all are good options.

US Senator Val Demings
US House Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick, Dale Holness, Anika Omphroy
Rep in Congress Jared Moskowitz
Governor and Lt Governor Charlie Crist, Nicole “Nikki” Fried
Attorney General Aramis Ayala
Commissioner of Agriculture Naomi Esther Blemur
Florida Senate, District 33 Lauren Book
Florida Senate, District 97 Kelly N-L. Scurry
State Representative, District 98 Patricia Hawkins-Williams
State Representative, District 99 Daryl Campbell
State Representative, District 101 Hillary Cassel, Todd Delmay
State Representative, District 105 Marie Woodson
County Commissioner, District 6 Beam Furr
County Commissioner, District 8 Bobby DuBose
County Commissioner, District 9 Hazelle Rogers
Circuit Judge, 17th Judicial Circuit, Group 9 Lauren Melissa Alperstein
Circuit Judge, 17th Judicial Circuit, Group 14 William W. “Bill” Haury Jr
Circuit Judge, 17th Judicial Circuit, Group 23 Gary M. Farmer Jr
Circuit Judge, 17th Judicial Circuit, Group 51 Tamar N. Hamilton
County Court Judge, Group 15 Suzette O. Hyde
County Court Judge, Group 26 Kaysia Monica Earley
School Board, at Large, Seat 8 Allen Zeman
School Board Ballot Question Yes

Resources

 

