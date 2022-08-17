Broward County Democratic Voter’s Guide – 2022 Primary Election

BROWARD COUNTY – Early Voting for the August 23rd Primary Election is well underway in Broward County.

Here are your suggested Democratic choices for your primary ballot. Where multiple are listed, they are listed in alphabetical order and all are good options.

US Senator Val Demings US House Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick, Dale Holness, Anika Omphroy Rep in Congress Jared Moskowitz Governor and Lt Governor Charlie Crist, Nicole “Nikki” Fried Attorney General Aramis Ayala Commissioner of Agriculture Naomi Esther Blemur Florida Senate, District 33 Lauren Book Florida Senate, District 97 Kelly N-L. Scurry State Representative, District 98 Patricia Hawkins-Williams State Representative, District 99 Daryl Campbell State Representative, District 101 Hillary Cassel, Todd Delmay State Representative, District 105 Marie Woodson County Commissioner, District 6 Beam Furr County Commissioner, District 8 Bobby DuBose County Commissioner, District 9 Hazelle Rogers Circuit Judge, 17th Judicial Circuit, Group 9 Lauren Melissa Alperstein Circuit Judge, 17th Judicial Circuit, Group 14 William W. “Bill” Haury Jr Circuit Judge, 17th Judicial Circuit, Group 23 Gary M. Farmer Jr Circuit Judge, 17th Judicial Circuit, Group 51 Tamar N. Hamilton County Court Judge, Group 15 Suzette O. Hyde County Court Judge, Group 26 Kaysia Monica Earley School Board, at Large, Seat 8 Allen Zeman School Board Ballot Question Yes

Resources

Early Voting (now through August 21) – https://www.browardvotes.gov/Voting-Methods/Early-Voting-Dates-Hours-and-Sites

Absentee Ballots can no longer be mailed to you, but you can pick one up – https://www.browardvotes.gov/Voter-Information/Vote-By-Mail-Voting