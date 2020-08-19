Florida Democratic Party Chair Statement on the Primary Election

ORLANDO – “It’s clear Democrats across Florida are fired up and committed to making a change in 2020. A record number of Democrats enrolled in vote-by-mail and voted early — casting their ballots safely from home and in-person.

“President Trump decided to spread dangerous disinformation about the effectiveness of voting by mail – clearly that has made an impression on Florida Republicans. No one should feel the need to choose between their health or their right to vote. That’s why we will continue to emphasize that voting by mail is a safe and secure way to make your voice heard.

I’m so proud of the work every candidate, staffer, and volunteer did to energize and organize voters during this unprecedented time. Primaries make our party stronger and we’re entering the final stretch of this election prepared to make history.

“As Joe Biden says, we’re in the battle for the soul of our nation — and Florida Democrats will spend the next 76 days going pedal to the metal to get out the vote. Onward!”