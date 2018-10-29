Florida-Caribbean Cruise Association Continues Campaign Showcasing the Caribbean

MIRAMAR – The Florida-Caribbean Cruise Association (FCCA), the trade association that represents the mutual interests between destinations and stakeholders in the Caribbean and Latin America and FCCA Member Lines, which operate 95 percent of the global cruising capacity, is pleased to announce that it has committed to a multi-year plan for its award-winning marketing campaign.

Through the pledge, the FCCA will continue full steam ahead with its Caribbean Is Open / Caribbean for Everyone campaign, which began in September 2017 and has already generated more than 5.77 billion impressions and shown a measurable improvement in Caribbean cruise bookings, while incorporating a tiered structure to open inclusion for more of the association’s partners in order to present a united front.

“We could not be prouder of the campaign’s results so far, especially knowing what they represent for tourism, the lifeblood of Caribbean destinations’ economies,” said Michele Paige, president, FCCA. “That is why we are so honored to not only commit to this initiative for a number of years, but also offer an opportunity to continue building the partnership that has further developed while displaying a united region.”

New initiatives determined through collaboration by the FCCA and its partners will continue to use the campaign’s multifaceted approach to target both travel consumers and stakeholders, as well as the media.

Since the campaign began in September 2017, it has already:

Generated 5.77 billion impressions in tracked initiatives, including more than 12,000 media placements and 18,500 shares of news stories.

Featured a satellite media tour with 22 TV and 3 radio interviews.

Featured PSAs with more than 30 celebrities.

Included media calls in October 2017 and September 2018 with Arnold Donald, president and CEO, Carnival Corporation & plc, and chair, CLIA Global, Adam Goldstein, vice chairman, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd., and chairman, FCCA, and Michele Paige, president, FCCA.

Created an advertising campaign activated in digital spaces and targeting potential travel consumers in the US and UK through such channels as YouTube, Facebook, TripAdvisor, Cruise Critic and non-branded searches.

Coordinated numerous media interviews, including on-site news interviews in affected destinations to showcase recoveries.

Collaborated with FCCA Member Lines to run parallel marketing materials.

Gained the support of and promotion by Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA), American Society of Travel Advisors (ASTA) and U.S. Travel Association (USTA).

Showed a measurable improvement in terms of those who would not delay booking/taking a Caribbean cruise vacation.

Won a Gold SABRE Award.

The new initiatives will also continue to leverage the FCCA’s extensive resources and contacts throughout the industry to deliver results leading to mutual success for all throughout cruise and travel.

Additionally, the campaign will be integrated into a tiered structure to offer not only multiple levels and opportunities for destinations and stakeholders to share their message, but also the ability to present a united front.

The campaign partners and initiatives will also be fully implemented into the FCCA’s proven B2B focus, with opportunities to target an influential audience of cruise executives and travel stakeholders through the FCCA’s media channels and publications, including Travel & Cruise, the official magazine of the global cruise industry produced and distributed by the FCCA and Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA); events, ranging from private member events to the largest and only official cruise conference and trade show in the Caribbean, the FCCA Cruise Conference & Trade Show; and even other FCCA operations, from its monthly meetings with FCCA Member Lines to staff e-mail signatures.