Florida Among Top 10 U.S. States Where Getting to Work Takes the Most Time

SOUTH FLORIDA – A new study reveals that Florida faces the seventh-longest average travel time to work in the United States.

The research by global executive search firm Keller analyzed U.S. states based on the average mean travel time to work between 2021 and 2023. The results were calculated using U.S. Census data to rank where workers commute the most.

Florida ranks seventh with an average mean travel time of 27.87 minutes between 2021 and 2023. The Sunshine State reported mean work commutes of 27.1 minutes in 2021, 28 minutes in 2022, and 28.5 minutes in 2023.

Looking at the study, a spokesperson from Keller commented,

“Florida’s expanding population has put enormous strain on its roadways. Cities like Miami and Orlando see major congestion, while sprawling suburbs push commutes longer as workers travel farther distances for affordable housing.”

Table for Extended Results:

Top 10 U.S. States With the Longest Work Commutes (2021–2023) State Average Mean Travel Time to Work (Minutes) 2021-2023 Rank New York 32.40 1 Maryland 30.50 2 New Jersey 30.10 3 Massachusetts 28.67 4 California 28.37 5 Georgia 28.00 6 Florida 27.87 7 Illinois 27.60 8 Virginia 27.00 9 West Virginia 26.77 10

The study was conducted by Keller, a recruitment firm that helps organizations strengthen their market position through the right people.

Methodology

The study analyzed U.S. states based on the mean travel time to work reported in the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey. Values were averaged over 2021, 2022, and 2023 to determine long-term commuting trends.