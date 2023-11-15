Five New Award Categories Added to this Year’s 2C2W World Awards Gala

By Lyndon Taylor

NEW YORK – Preparations are far advanced for the staging of the 7th Annual 2C2W World Awards Gala, set to take place on Friday, December 1, 2023 at Mirelle’s Restaurant, Old Westbury, NY. The theme for this year’s event is: ‘Champions of Change: One Can Change the World,’ and aims to celebrate and promote diversity and inclusion in every aspect.

2C2W Founder & Sports Consultant Clive Walters noted that planning for this year began a year in advance to ensure the event was successful and memorable. “From meticulously selecting the venue to align with our theme to arranging a spectacular mix of entertainment, dinner, award presentations, and dancing, every detail is being crafted to create an inspiring and spectacular experience for our guests,” noted Walters.

According to Walters, the date was changed this year to December 1 to move away from our conflict with the Veterans Day activities during November. This also affords the committee additional time for planning to ensure that our awards gala continues to be a standout event, stellar and enjoyable for all our esteemed guests.

As is customary, the selection of honorees for the 2C2W World Awards is a process which is handled with utmost integrity and diligence. “It’s a celebration of those who have made remarkable contributions to the sports industry, whether through groundbreaking events, social initiatives, or impactful community involvement. Our independent adjudication panel meticulously reviews each nomination, ensuring a diverse and inspiring array of honorees that truly represent the spirit of innovation and change in the sports world,” emphasized Walters.

This year, some five new award categories are being added to the gala lineup, reflecting the dynamic and diverse nature of the sports industry. “For the first time, we’re recognizing excellence in sports medicine, leadership administration, the legal profession, sport association, and community funding enterprises. This expansion beyond our traditional focus on coaching and the achievements of G.C. Foster College graduates underscores our commitment to diversity and inclusivity and our aim to honor all facets of excellence in sports.

Among the honorees this year

Raphael Ney Jean-Francois, who will receive the Community Impact Award;

Dr. Dorothy Hudson-Gayle, G.C. Foster Distinguished Alumni Award

Bassett Thompson, Sports Administration Award

The 2C2W World Awards Gala is more than just a ceremony, and a testament to recognizing and celebrating the extraordinary achievements within the sports industry.

Tickets for the 7th Annual 2C2W World Awards Gala on December 1 are available at a cost of $130 each. Purchases can be made via Zelle at [email protected],