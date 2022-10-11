Top Coaches To be Honored at 2C2W World Coaches Day Awards Gala

By Lyndon Taylor

NEW YORK – Jamaican born coach and sports administrator Clive Walters is the brainchild behind 2C2W, which will host another World Coaches Day Awards & Gala in New York. The event is set to return after a two-year hiatus, due to the pandemic, and will be held at the Jericho Terrace Banquet Hall in Long Island on November 13, 2022.

The event will honor a number of outstanding coaches, while also providing a networking opportunity for coaches and administrators to share insights and to learn about the latest developments in the coaching profession.

Selection Process

According to Walters, this year some twelve coaches will be honored. “To be eligible for the award, coaches must have made an outstanding contribution to their sport and have demonstrated a commitment to coaching education.” To be selected for the award a range of factors were taken into account in choosing the winners, namely, sporting results, innovation, and the promotion of positive values. “The coaches being honored have made a significant impact on the lives of their athletes and were chosen from across all levels of sport, ranging from grassroots to elite,” noted Walters.

Over the years, the World Coaches Day Awards Gala has provided an opportunity to celebrate the positive impact theses leaders have had on their athletes and the role they have played in goal setting, building character and providing support.

Celebrating Unsung Heroes

Walters believes the awards is just one tangible way in which these often, unsung heroes can be celebrated. “On this day, we encourage everyone to show their appreciation for coaches by supporting their efforts. In a time of uncertainty and anxiety, coaches provide a much-needed sense of stability and support. They help athletes stay motivated and find positive ways to cope with stress. For many, the coach is the one person who truly believes in their ability. By supporting coaches on this day, we can help to ensure that they continue to make a difference in the lives of their athletes,” emphasized Walters.

Keynote Speakers

This year’s event promises to be even more exciting than in the past with keynote speakers drawn from across the globe, along with a range of interactive events. This celebratory gathering is a must-attend and patrons are encouraged to support this year’s World Coaches Day Awards Gala.

“This event provides an opportunity to honor coaches for their contribution to society. The gala also provides an opportunity to connect with other like-minded people who are committed to supporting coaching. In addition, the event is a small token of appreciation to praise the tireless work of our honorees. By supporting this event, patrons can help make a difference in the lives of coaches and the athletes they work with, simply by showing that we are grateful and appreciate their dedication to their craft,” Walters noted.

When the World Coaches Day Awards Gala was conceptualized, it was to find a way to celebrate the positive impact that coaches have on society. Often, only the results of the athletes are seen and as such the event was created to recognize the efforts of coaches around the world who work tirelessly to develop the skills and build the character of their athletes. “It is also a day to promote the importance of coaching and to encourage more people to get involved in this rewarding profession. On World Coaches Day, we celebrate the power of coaching to transform lives and build stronger communities as together, we can create a brighter future for all,” said Walters, a graduate of G.C. Foster College of Physical Education & Sport in St. Catherine, Jamaica.

Founded in 2010, 2C2W is a growing enterprise with one of the most successful track and field youth programs in the Northeast United States. At 2C2W, they are of the view that every athlete has the potential to reach their highest level of performance and are dedicated to helping athletes develop the skills and confidence needed to succeed on and off the field. The team at 2C2W adopts a comprehensive approach to athlete development which focuses on four key pillars: physical training, mental conditioning, nutritional guidance and injury prevention and targets beginners, mid-career individuals or seasoned professionals.