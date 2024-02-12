Business

Fitch Ratings Upgrades The City of Tamarac Florida’s Issuer Default Rating To ‘AA+’

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News39 mins ago
0 10 1 minute read
Fitch Ratings Upgrades The City of Tamarac Florida’s Issuer Default Rating To ‘AA+’

TAMARAC – The City of Tamarac is pleased to announce Fitch Ratings, an internationally recognized credit rating agency, has announced an upgrade in the City of Tamarac, Florida’s Issuer Default Rating (IDR), to ‘AA+’ from ‘AA.’ Additionally, Fitch Ratings has upgraded the stormwater revenue notes, series 2009 to ‘AA+ from AA’.

Fitch Ratings Upgrades The City of Tamarac Florida’s Issuer Default Rating To ‘AA+’

Fitch Ratings reports that the one-notch upgrade of the City’s IDR to ‘AA+’ reflects the City’s continued durability in strengthening Tamarac’s economic base, including a notable increase in the City’s assessed values and improved overall revenue growth trends. The upgrade to ‘AA+’ on the stormwater bond rating reflects Fitch’s recent action on the City’s IDR.

The upgrade in the IDR signifies the City’s ability to meet financial obligations, reinforce investor confidence and attract potential economic development opportunities. It also reflects positively on the City of Tamarac’s fiscal resilience in the face of economic challenges.

Fitch’s upgraded rating strongly validates the efforts made by the City of Tamarac to ensure the City’s strong financial standing.

 

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News39 mins ago
0 10 1 minute read
Photo of South Florida Caribbean News

South Florida Caribbean News

The SFLCN.com Team provides news and information for the Caribbean-American community in South Florida and beyond.

Related Articles

Miami International Airport set new all-time records

January 17, 2013

PR Newswire and CaribPR Wire sign distribution agreement

July 29, 2009
Amerijet branch office in Port of Spain Trinidad

Amerijet Opens New Branch Office in Port of Spain, Trinidad

April 1, 2023

Positive trends in Haiti need to be sustained on job creation, OAS says

March 21, 2007
Back to top button