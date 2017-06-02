First Bob Marley Humanitarian Award Recipients Announced

Los Angeles – The Caribbean Heritage Organization is pleased to announce that Life Yard of Kingston, Jamaica and Grammy Award-winning Rapper, Pras, are the recipients of the inaugural Caribbean Heritage Robert Nesta Marley Humanitarian Award.

Life Yard, a collective based on Fleet Street in Parade Gardens, Kingston, Jamaica has transformed a strip of land into a small oasis, consisting of sustainable farming and community development.

The community is accessible all day and serves as a peaceful place for all ages, specifically children. It ensures that the young are provided with positive opportunities to experience their culture through academics, art and activities.

Life Yard also operates an affordable restaurant, serving healthy farm to table meals. Life Yard is an intergenerational multicultural eco-village, created by a group of innovative men, which includes its Executive Director, Shane Morgan and Director Secretary, Romaine “Sabukie” Allen.

Pras is a Grammy Award-winning rapper, filmmaker and activist, who rose to international super-stardom as a member of the multi-platinum group “The Fugees.”

As a solo artist, he is most known for writing and producing the Grammy-nominated, worldwide top ten hit “Ghetto Supastar” feat. Ol’ Dirty Bastard and Mya. The hit single was included in the soundtrack for the film “Bulworth”.

From his start as a member of the Fugees, infusing hip-hop with social consciousness, to his efforts as a filmmaker documenting grass roots elections in Haiti, Pras has made it his mission to produce art that fights against injustice and sheds light on the important issues of our time.

The success Pras created when he founded the Fugees opened the door for him to pursue impactful political activism.

While he does not seek the spotlight, nobody should underestimate the passion and vision of the man who makes it his ongoing mission to live a purpose-driven life that uplifts, entertains, and transforms the world around him.

The committee and the Bob Marley family agreed that both Life Yard and Pras truly represent the self-less, uncompromised spirit of giving and serving the “down-trodden” that was Bob Marley. This inaugural selection certainly will set the bar for future honorees.

The awards will be handed out at the official Los Angeles Caribbean-American Heritage Month gala, the Salute to Hollywood & Excellence Awards dinner scheduled for Saturday, June 17, 2017 at the Hilton at Universal Studios in Hollywood, California.