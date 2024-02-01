Local News

Fireside Chat with Author Lemar Ingram at Books & Books

Exploring "The G-Code: A Hip-Hop Connoisseur's Guide Through Corporate America"

Lemar Ingram The G-Code: A Hip-Hop Connoisseur's Guide Through Corporate America

MIAMI – Esteemed executive, entrepreneur, and hip-hop enthusiast Lemar Ingram is set to captivate audiences with a Fireside Chat at Books & Books( 3409 Main Hwy, Coconut Grove, FL 33133) on February 20th, from 7 pm to 9 pm, offering insights from his latest book, “The G-Code: A Hip-Hop Connoisseur’s Guide Through Corporate America.” Moderated by Florida Memorial University Professor Jefferson Noel, the event promises an engaging exploration of Ingram’s journey and the intersection of street-smart music with corporate strategies. Ingram will be available for book signings immediately following the discussion.

Ingram’s narrative is a testament to his unique journey, seamlessly blending the rhythms of street-smart music with business acumen. From his roots as a young music enthusiast to his rise as a flourishing tourism executive, Ingram’s story inspires readers to navigate the corporate landscape with the wisdom of hip-hop culture.

Drawing inspiration from legendary artists like Jay-Z and Nipsey Hussle, “The G-Code” offers a fresh perspective on success in corporate environments. Ingram’s fusion of street smarts, education, and professional experience provides invaluable insights for readers of all backgrounds.

Key Highlights of “The G-Code”:

  • Unique Concept: Inspired by iconic hip-hop artists, Ingram introduces corporate commandments that bridge urban cultural wisdom with contemporary business strategy.
  • Audiovisual Experience: Recognizing diverse learning preferences, “The G-Code” is available in softcover, hardback, and audiovisual formats, ensuring accessibility for everyone.
  • Unconventional Wisdom: Ingram challenges traditional notions by exploring the value of transferable skills from unconventional life experiences for success within corporate environments.

For more information and to obtain a copy of “The G-Code: Behind The Bars,” visit www.gcbtb.com or your preferred bookstore.

 

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News

South Florida Caribbean News

The SFLCN.com Team provides news and information for the Caribbean-American community in South Florida and beyond.

