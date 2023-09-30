Broward Addiction Recovery Center Celebrates Half a Century

BROWARD COUNTY – The Broward Addiction Recovery Center (BARC) held a reflective 50th anniversary celebration at its flagship location in Fort Lauderdale on September 28, 2023. It was standing room only as Broward County Commissioners, local officials, funders, service providers, clients and staff gathered to mark this once-in-a-lifetime milestone. BARC offers a comprehensive range of services for persons over the age of 18 who are affected by substance use and/or co-occurring disorders.

“Thank you to BARC and all your employees who have provided a tremendous service to our community for the past 50 years. Every day you help people through their life challenges and every day you make a difference,” said Broward Mayor Lamar P. Fisher.

Touching testimonials were given by current and former clients, including Dr. Rosalind Osgood. Osgood attributes much of her professional success to BARC. Including her determination to become a state senator for Broward County.

Program highlights included awards given to the families of BARC’s pioneers, trailblazers and innovators. BARC staff with more than 20 years of service were also recognized. In addition, the family of former Substance Abuse Advisory Board President Rocky Rodriguez. He received the Advocate Award on his behalf. It was followed by a formal dedication of BARC’s Community Room in his honor.

“It takes a special type of person to work at BARC and to interact with people who often have nowhere else to turn. I’ve seen firsthand how these devoted Human Services team members have not only changed lives but they have saved lives,” said County Administrator Monica Cepero.

Initially growing from a single detox unit in 1973, BARC currently serves more than 5,000 people annually in one or more of its five treatment units, including Admissions, Detoxification, Residential and Outpatient Services.

Plans for BARC’s future include:

Utilizing Omnicell machines to dispense medication at its detox and residential facilities

Acquiring 25 additional detoxification beds

Creating a nursing curriculum to educate patients on medications, immunizations, obtaining community services and more

Engaging in outreach programs to educate the community on the Opioid epidemic and effectiveness of Narcan