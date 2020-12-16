Finding Your Best Bets: What to Know About the NFL Top Teams

Back at it again! Talking about the NFL regular season, the most awaited moment for avid fans excited to know who among their favorite teams will bring home the most coveted National Football League champion title. On the other hand, guess who’s more excited aside from the casual football fans during this time? Of course, the NFL bettors.

Who wouldn’t be giddy, anyway? With their fortune in line, not to mention loads of entertainment they can get while cheering for their teams, it is already not surprising to see them tracking future odds. Ah! A classic and wise move you can get from professional bettors.

Finding your best bets starts with getting familiar with the players, but also with their corresponding teams. Want to know more about them? Then, sit back, relax, and read on.

The NFL Top Team Picks

Whether it's the north, south, east, or west, each division has its corresponding representative teams playing for the NFL. Meanwhile, here are some facts you might want to know about the teams.

Kansas City Chiefs

This team from the West reigned over sports headlines when they bagged the Super Bowl 54 win, for the first time again after 50 years, against the San Francisco 49ers, 31-20, held at the Hard Rock Stadium last February 2020.

Even when the team’s MVP, Patrick Mahomes, went down due to a knee cap injury during their game against the Denver Broncos in 2019, they have proven their worth as one of the best offensive teams, if not already THE best. The Chiefs was founded by Lamar Hunt, the same man who is the American Football League’s principal founder.

New Orleans Saints

Who wouldn’t recognize the gold and black fleur-de-lis logo of the Saints? This team is based in New Orleans, Louisiana, and has won one Super Bowl championship way back in 2010, one NFC Championship, and 5 NFC Division Championships by far.

The Saints are set to participate in the 2021 playoffs, their fourth year in a row when they ensured a 21-16 victory against the Atlanta Falcons.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Now considered to be the 7th oldest NFL franchise, the Pittsburgh Steelers gained a reputation in sports history. They were known as the “team of the decade” among sports enthusiasts for being the only team to have a back-to-back win in the Super Bowl twice and managed to win four times in six consecutive seasons.

Aside from these victories, they were also popularized in the 1970s for earning eight consecutive playoff berths.

Green Bay Packers

One of the National Football Conference’s best bets from the Northern Division is the Green Bay Packers. This team has the most championship wins recorded throughout history, with 9 NFL Championships and 4 Super Bowl wins, totaling 13 NFL championship titles.

The Green Bay Packers has been a non-profit, publicly owned corporation since 1923. A person can only have a share of not more than $200,000 to ensure that no shareholders take advantage and control the team.

Los Angeles Rams

This American football team is based in the greater Los Angeles area and shares the SoFi stadium in Inglewood with another LA football franchise, the Los Angeles Chargers, beginning in 2020.

The Rams have won three NFL championships and represented three cities since 1936, namely Cleveland, St. Louis, and Los Angeles. It is the only team to have won championships in each of those cities, a record that no football team has beaten as of this writing.

Seattle Seahawks

This Seattle-based, professional gridiron football team won one Super Bowl title in 2014 and over three NFC championships. The team’s performance has been improving over the years, thus receiving consideration to earn a spot in the Super Bowl LV odds.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Many people have been eyeing this team, and Bucs fans are excited for the playoffs as they believe the team has a relatively good chance to secure a spot. In fact, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is currently one of the wildcard teams and holds the No. 6 seed spot in the playoffs.

The team’s best chance to improve or hold ground to their playoff spot is to win against the other teams, starting with the Minnesota Vikings, in the regular season’s remaining games.

Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills are one of the representative clubs of the American Football Conference East division. They are based in Buffalo, New York, and is the only known team to play its home games in the NY state as the other two New York-based football franchises, New York Giants and New York Jets, play at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

The team is quite known for setting a record of winning four conference championships in a row, but at the same time appearing in four consecutive Super Bowl games and have lost in each occasion.

Tennessee Titans

Formerly known as the Oilers, the Tennessee Titans is a member club of the AFC South division. Compared to the previous teams, they have the least Super Bowl experience, but with their performance in the regular season, oddsmakers still believe that they have a pretty good chance to conquer the Super Bowl 55 this time.

Takeaway

Increasing your chances for profit in the NFL games means you have to know whose teams are listed in the top picks and then start to search for their potential. This way, it will be easier for you to bet on the best and emerge as a champion of your own betting game.