Curaçao’s Chade Nercisio medals at Florida High School Swimming Championships

Florida High School State Swimming Championships Curaçao Star Sprinter Chade Nercisio Has Career Best Medal Haul At 1a Champs

By Tony Morrison

STUART – Trinity Christian Academy and Curaçao’s sprint star Chade Nercisio was always a force to reckon with at the Florida High School Championships 1A championships but the 2017 edition saw her making a statement with a medal haul of 2 silvers and 2 Bronze medals.

In the 50 yard freestyle she blazed a Golden trail to the 1A State Finals held at the Sailfish Splash park Aquatic Athletics Center in Stuart Florida on November 4.

At the Palm Beach County Swim Championships on October 6 Chade Nercisio smashed her 2016 meet record of 23.42 to touch in 23.10.

Chade would also be named joint outstanding female performer for her exploits at the meet. Another Gold medal would be earned at the District Championships on October 20. She would again be in record breaking form as she lowered her own 2016 pool record at the Saint Andrews pool from 23.32 to 23.31.

The following weekend would see Chade Nersicio lifting the Regional Crown in a time of 23.47. At the grand finale on November 4 she eased into the A final with a time of 23.40.

The night’s final was a close affair where she was just out touched for the Gold by Monteverde’s Kaitlyn Schorr 22.89 to22.93.

It was the closest 1A final since 2008 when Bolles teammates Megan Fonteno and Dana Nessler finished in times 23.45 and 23.49 respectively.

The performance was a personal best for Nercisio and added to her previous medals in the event. In 2016 she won Bronze in 22.96, her previous personal best. In 2015 saw her earning the Silver in 23.41 , finishing runner up to Schorr who won in 23.05.

At the CCCAN Championships in Trinidad and Tobago this summer she won the Silver medal in the 15-17 girls 50 metre freestyle in a new age group and senior national record of 26.45.

The build-up in the 100 yard freestyle was equally successful as she took the Palm Beach County, District and Regional titles.

In the Championship final she went out in 24.50 and came back in 25.72 to record 50.22 for the Bronze medal. That lowered her personal best of 50.47. The Gold went to Schorr in 49.90 and The Silver to Andrea Santander of Pine Crest in 49.99.At the CCCAN Championships she took the 100 metre freestyle Gold in a new age group and senior national record of 57.67.

In the final of the 200 yard freestyle relay the Warriors team was in the 5th place after legs of 23.88 by Eriana Temperino ,Nicole Gomez 24.17 and Hailey Rudd 25.08. It was then Chadé unleashed a devastating anchor leg of 22.34 to take the Lake Worth based institution from 5th to the Silver medal position and new school record of 1:35.47. That anchor leg split is the fastest split of all the 4 state Finals for 2017. It is also the fastest split by girl in 1A since 2002 when Christina Swindle clocked 22.09. Gold went to Pine Crest in 1:34.70.

In the 400 yard freestyle the Warrior Princess would again record the fastest split of the day with an anchor leg time of 50.24 to propel the same quartet from 5th to Bronze in a new school record of 3:28.62.Silver went to Bolles in 3:28.17 and the Gold to Pine Crest in 3:27.85.

Trinity Christian would finish 4th overall at the Championship in the girls standings with 161 points.