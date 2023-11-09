Final Countdown to the Historic Rumble in the Sun Boxing Match

KINGSTON, Jamaica – In a historic move, iconic two-time Jamaican-Canadian Heavyweight Champion Donovan “Razor” Ruddock and International Boxing Hall of Fame Inductee James “Lights Out” Toney make an epic return to the boxing ring to face off in one of the greatest match-ups Jamaica and the world has ever seen at the groundbreaking Rumble in the Sun legacy competitive match this Saturday, November 11, 2023, inside Kingston, Jamaica’s National Indoor Sports Centre.

The event features an equally exciting undercard of talented local boxers, a world-class performance by Grammy Award-winning “King of the Dancehall” Beenie Man. Plus, a special guest appearance by Combat Sports Commentator and Entrepreneur Amir Tyson, son of “Iron Mike” Tyson.