Rumble In The Sun Set To Make Boxing History In Jamaica

Kingston, Jamaica – Jamaican-Canadian boxing legend, Donovan ‘Razor’ Ruddock promises to entertain boxing fans at the upcoming event, Rumble in the Sun set to take place at the National Indoor Sports Centre on Saturday November 11, 2023.

The highly anticipated match-up will see two-time heavyweight champion Ruddock take on James ‘Lights Out’ Toney in what promises to be an unforgettable night. Ruddock, along with CEO of Red Ground Productions, Kleopatra Ruddock – organisers of the event – as well as the senior members of the Jamaica Boxing Association, President, Stephen Jones and General Secretary, Leroy Brown fielded questions from journalists at a media launch held today at the AC Marriott Hotel in Kingston, Jamaica.

Excitement Building in Jamaica

Red Ground Productions CEO, Kleopatra Ruddock, said; “We are so excited that we have been able to host this event in Jamaica. My dad has also been passionate about supporting the local boxing fraternity and believes in developing young people and giving them an opportunity to showcase their talents at Rumble in the Sun.” She went on to thank the Jamaica Boxing Association and the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport for endorsing Rumble in the Sun as this will encourage other boxing promoters to see Jamaica as a viable location for events of this calibre. “We have not seen a fight of this magnitude in Jamaica in over 50 years, so we want to give the fans a memorable bout as well as support the local boxing community by showcasing the local boxing talent on the undercard fights.”

Ruddock Ready to Entertain Fans

Speaking at the media launch, Ruddock told the media that he still has what it takes to entertain his fans, he said; “I am an artist, like Muhammad Ali, like Bob Marley, like Bruce Lee, I get better with time. I am happy that I have been able to make my dream come true to fight in my homeland. I promise that ‘Lights Out’ Toney will have to make sure he comes with his A game because I won’t disappoint.”

Main Card Fight

Rumble in the Sun will feature Ruddock and Toney as the main fight card as well as a number of undercard fights that will give aspiring fighters from local gym an opportunity to get ring time. General Secretary of the Jamaica Boxing Association, Leroy Brown, said; “When you have a fighter like Razor Ruddock hosting a fight in Jamaica, it definitely sparks interest and excitement, especially among the young boxers. Razor has always said one of his biggest regrets is not being able to fight in Jamaica, so we are happy to support him with Rumble in the Sun. We are happy to welcome him home and what we are excited about is that this event will give aspiring young boxers a chance to get some ring time.” The undercard fight will feature local boxing talent like Jermain Richard, Jermaine Brown and Richard ‘Frog’ Holmes.

Rumble in the Sun is endorsed by the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sports and by the Jamaican Boxing Association whose Gloves Over Guns initiative is set to benefit from part proceeds. Rumble in the Sun will be broadcast on global sports and entertainment digital platform FITE by Triller live on pay-per-view, as well as via cable and satellite networks.