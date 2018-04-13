FDA begins investigation into unauthorized herpes vaccine trial in St. Kitts and Nevis and the US

Washington, D.C. – The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Office of Criminal Investigations has begun a probe into a Southern Illinois University professor for allegedly injecting people with an unauthorized vaccine for herpes in St. Kitts and Nevis and the United States.

According to US News, the FDA is investigating William Halford for administering his experimental vaccine to patients without safety oversight from the organization or an institutional review board.

Halford, who died in June, gave participants the vaccine in St. Kitts and Nevis, islands in the southern Caribbean, in 2016, and in Illinois hotel rooms in 2013, Kaiser Health News reported.

The professor, 48, gave the vaccine to at least 20 herpes patients in St. Kitts and Nevis and to at least eight herpes patients at a Holiday Inn Express and a Crown Plaza Hotel near his research lab at the university in Carbondale, Illinois.