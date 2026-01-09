Local News

FANM to Host Vigil For Haiti’s 2010 Earthquake

MIAMI — Family Action Network Movement (FANM) will host a community vigil on Monday, Jan. 12, to mark the 16th anniversary of Haiti’s devastating 2010 earthquake.

The gathering will begin at 3 p.m. at the Toussaint Louverture Memorial Statue, 6136 N. Miami Ave., and will feature remarks from community leaders, impacted parties and advocates. A moment of silence will be observed at 4:53 p.m., the exact time the 7.0-magnitude earthquake struck. A procession to the Little Haiti Cultural Center, 5925 NE 2nd Ave., will follow at 5 p.m.

The earthquake killed hundreds of thousands of  people, wounded many more, displaced many people and damaged infrastructure across Port-au-Prince and surrounding communities. Haitians worldwide watched the crisis unfold as governments and supporters mobilized recovery efforts in the months and years that followed.

The vigil will also highlight the threatened Feb. 3 termination of Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Haitians, which organizers warn will negatively affect families in South Florida, disrupt communities across the United States and undermine stability in Haiti.

Organizers are urging broad participation to honor lives lost, recognize Haiti’s resilience and address the humanitarian and societal  implications of ending TPS.

 

