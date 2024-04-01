Brightline Home Runner Train Returns For Third Season

MIAMI – Brightline, seamlessly connecting travelers to top major events and destinations between Central and South Florida, is once again teaming up with the Miami Marlins to deliver Home Runner trains to loanDepot Park throughout the 2024 season. Brightline’s Home Runner trains now allow fans living in Central Florida to take in a day at the ballpark for the first time car-free. Those in South Florida can once again skip I-95 traffic boarding from the West Palm Beach, Boca Raton, Fort Lauderdale and Aventura stations.

Guests on the Home Runner trains can enjoy drink specials, Marlins cocktails and specialty bites from the Mary Mary bar for the 2024 season including the Tito’s Marlins Mule, Tito’s Black Cherry Lemonade, and 305 Empanadas. For guests riding PREMIUM, complimentary food and beverages including select cocktails and alcoholic beverages will be available in the PREMIUM lounge and onboard.

Fans can get directly to the game by selecting the Home Runner train at the time of purchase on the Brightline website or app. The Home Runner will take guests to the MiamiCentral Station where dedicated shuttles provide transportation directly to loanDepot park departing 10 minutes after the train arrives. Return shuttles to the train station will once again be located inside the RideShare Lot (East Lot 1) at the stadium. Return shuttles to MiamiCentral will depart loanDepot Park 45 minutes before the scheduled Home Runner train departure.

For travel within South Florida, enter code ALLABOARD to save 25% on SMART fares for groups of 4+. Discount is automatically applied for groups 4+ traveling between South Florida and Orlando. Fans looking for a baseball getaway or staycation can save at any participating Marriott Bonvoy® location and enjoy a $50 hotel credit toward food and beverage. Properties include the JW Marriott Marquis Miami, W Miami, Miami Marriott Biscayne Bay and many more.

Fans should schedule trips to loanDepot park by visiting www.gobrightline.com and www.marlins.com to ensure they don’t miss a pitch.