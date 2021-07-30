Jamaican American Cardiovascular Disease Specialist, Dr. Mikhailia Lake joins Holy Cross Health

[FORT LAUDERDALE] – Holy Cross Medical Group is proud to announce the addition of Mikhailia Lake, MD, FACC, to their Team. Dr. Lake will also lead the hospital’s new women’s heart program.

Board certified in Internal Medicine and Cardiovascular Diseases, Dr. Lake joins Holy Cross Health with a focus on non-invasive cardiology, echocardiography, nuclear cardiology, valvular disease and coronary artery disease. She is passionate about preventing heart disease and integrates plant-based diets and exercise with traditional medicine. Additionally, she is keen on reducing gender disparities in cardiovascular care.

Prior to joining Holy Cross, Dr. Lake was a non-invasive cardiologist with Lee Health in Fort Myers, Florida. She served as Director of Noninvasive Cardiology for the Hospital System and was lead physician for the Sanctuary Cardiology Group. A member of the American College of Cardiology, American Medical Association and American Society of Nuclear Cardiology. Dr. Lake has made several presentations nationally. Plus, has been published in several medical journals.

Dr. Lake graduated magna cum laude with a degree in chemistry from Florida International University (FIU) in Miami. In addition, she earned her Doctor of Medicine from Emory University School of Medicine in Atlanta, where she was a multi-scholarship recipient. She completed her residency in Internal Medicine at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore and a fellowship in Cardiovascular Diseases at the University of Miami’s Miller School of Medicine.

Dr. Lake has several years of research experience throughout her training at Emory University, Johns Hopkins Hospital and La Plata School of Medicine/Johns Hopkins Hospital in La Plata, Argentina.

Dr. Lake’s office is at Holy Cross Medical Group, Cardiology Associates, 4725 N. Federal Highway, Suite 401 in Fort Lauderdale. To make an appointment, call 954-772-2136.

Holy Cross Medical Group, a multi-specialty physician employed group of more than 160 physicians providing services throughout Broward and Palm Beach counties