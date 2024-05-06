Fae Ellington and Lauderhill’s Commissioner Denise Grant host Jamaica’s Ex- Police Association Fundraiser

SOUTH FLORIDA – JEPA, Jamaica Ex-Police Association of South Florida, Inc. held its 32nd Annual Fundraising Ball on Saturday, April 27th, 202 at the Gold Coast Ballroom in Coconut Creek, FL. Ms. Fae Ellington was the Keynote Speaker, and she joined Commissioner Denise D. Grant of the City of Lauderhill who attended the event.

Commissioner Grant’s father was the Assistant Commissioner of Police & Superintendent of Telecommunications of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF).

Commissioner Grant also recently hosted a business meeting with the Jamaica Ex-Soldiers Association at the Couples Resorts Tower Isle in Jamaica.