Extol To Celebrate11 Years in The Business

SOUTH FLORIDA – Jamaican born chart topping producer Extol Spence who is the founder of Extol Music and will be celebrating his 11 years in the music industry.

The talented producer is driven to succeed having entered the industry in 2012.  He has done production with a host of popular artistes that he recorded for his label.

Extol Spence

Spence expressed that working with some upcoming and established artiste gives him an understanding of how each artiste’s writing skills are and that as a producer and a label owner he learns from each one.

The Big Drip producer has worked with some of Jamaica’s talented acts Teejay, Valiant, Chronic Law, Govana, Rygin King, Masicka and Tommy Lee.

Banger Songs

The US based producer is known for bangers songs such as: Valiant “Cut All Losses“, Teejay “Big Drip”, Masicka “ Yeh Blood”, & “Lonely Road”, Govana “Loyalty“, Different Species & Project Ex riddim projects and much more.

Extol says  nothing, don’t set him apart because him  neva pree say he’s better than no one, me just put in the work and keep my focus on me”, he said. 

His recent label project “Cut All Losses”, featuring fast rising reggae / Dancehall singjay Valiant, released in October 2022 received tremendous feedback locally and internationally which gives Extol label more notoriety in the business.

Mr Spence mission and aim is to make his label Extol Music be a brand and aid with mentoring other upcoming artiste and producers.

 

 

