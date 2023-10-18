Video
Explore the GraceKennedy Jamaican Birthright Programme
Learn more about the GraceKennedy Jamaican Birthright Programme from GK Ambassador Amber Martin.
Apply now for the 2024 Internship, application deadline November 23, 2023
The GraceKennedy Jamaican Birthright Programme is an internship programme offered to qualified applicants of Jamaican lineage and includes educational, professional as well as cultural exposure for applicants in the working environment.
Apply Online
- Applications Open – Click Here to Apply
- Read Briefing Document – Click HERE
- Terms and Conditions – Click HERE
Jamaican University Students to Benefit From Scholarships From GK Foundation