Video

Explore the GraceKennedy Jamaican Birthright Programme

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News2 mins ago
0 1 Less than a minute

Learn more about the GraceKennedy Jamaican Birthright Programme from GK Ambassador Amber Martin.

Apply now for the 2024 Internship, application deadline  November 23, 2023

The GraceKennedy Jamaican Birthright Programme is an internship programme offered to qualified applicants of Jamaican lineage and includes educational, professional as well as cultural exposure for applicants in the working environment.

Apply Online

GraceKennedy Jamaican Birthright Programme

 

Jamaican University Students to Benefit From Scholarships From GK Foundation

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News2 mins ago
0 1 Less than a minute
Photo of South Florida Caribbean News

South Florida Caribbean News

The SFLCN.com Team provides news and information for the Caribbean-American community in South Florida and beyond.

Related Articles

A Word of Inspiration for Your Day

March 23, 2015
0:10 / 3:33 Inner Circle live on NBC 6 discussing Reggae Month Miami

Inner Circle live on NBC 6 discussing Reggae Month Miami

February 1, 2023

Dhani Jones Brings Fitness to Life on Quantum of the Seas

March 19, 2015

Obama Foundation Announces South Side as Home for Library

May 12, 2015
Check Also
Close
Back to top button