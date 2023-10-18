Explore the GraceKennedy Jamaican Birthright Programme

Less than a minute

1 Less than a minute

Learn more about the GraceKennedy Jamaican Birthright Programme from GK Ambassador Amber Martin.

Apply now for the 2024 Internship, application deadline November 23, 2023

The GraceKennedy Jamaican Birthright Programme is an internship programme offered to qualified applicants of Jamaican lineage and includes educational, professional as well as cultural exposure for applicants in the working environment.

Apply Online