Experiencing Trinidad Carnival, Hyatt Regency Trinidad Style

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad – Located in the heart of Trinidad & Tobago’s Carnival festivities starting Feb. 5, 2018, Hyatt Regency Trinidad is the ideal hotel to stay and experience the season’s offerings.

The newly renovated hotel suits the needs of every traveler with upgraded restaurants, common areas and guest rooms with impressive decor and ambiance.

Adding to the Carnival experience, the highly anticipated Hyatt LIME, takes place on the hotel’s outdoor waterfront space on Carnival Wednesday, Feb. 7, and will welcome visitors from around the world to take part in this ultra, all-inclusive event.

Guests of the hotel will also enjoy the newly refurbished hotel amenities and facilities. The Waterfront restaurant amped up its offerings with a new West Indian buffet lunch on Friday and themed buffet dinners at night, featuring locally sourced flavors prepared by dedicated chefs.

A short walk over to the Lobby Lounge will reveal live entertainment for guests from 7:30 p.m. – 12 a.m. where adults can enjoy a post-dinner cocktail or a nightcap from an extensive selection.

As the streets come alive in Trinidad during Carnival, guests can feel at ease returning to their spacious, well-appointed rooms complete with Hyatt Grand Beds, new white oak wood flooring, 65” televisions and sofas.

In preparation for the biggest event of the year, Carnival-goers can prepare at the hotel’s newly renovated spa with hair and make-up services along with manicure/pedicures for women and newly-introduced “manscaping” for men.

Carnival-only treatments include Esencia Mas Makeup, which includes lashes and gemstones; Carnival Cool Down which includes a Petit Careme Facial, Dilo Sun Rescue Treatment and Focus Massage for 90 minutes; and a Gelish Mani and Gelish Pedi Combo with complimentary soak off.

“We at the spa know that Carnival-goers want to look and feel their best,” said Zahra Duncombe, Spa Director. “Our spa treatments, facials, body treatments, and nail services are all personalized to ensure that a guest’s needs are met, especially during the most anticipated time of the year.”

On Carnival Wednesday, Hyatt Trinidad’s largest event of the year, Hyatt LIME takes place from 4 p.m. to 1 a.m. with the country’s leading performers taking the waterfront stage surrounded by ‘white with a touch of lime’ décor and fashion statements.

Whether purchasing a Platinum or Diamond level ticket, guests can expect to feast on delicious cuisine and ultra-premium drinks.

Platinum ticket holders can dine on local authentic island fare and grilled meats while

Diamond ticket holders are provided delicacies from oysters and lobster to rib eye steak, sushi and an extensive array of desserts.

As part of the Hyatt THRIVE program, Hyatt Regency Trinidad will donate proceeds from LIME to a local charity. The hotel has been a donor partner of United Way Trinidad and Tobago (UWTT) since 2009.

For tickets and additional information visit LIME 2018, or email lime@hyatt.com or call (866) 636-6914.