MIAMI – Hampton Art Lovers, in collaboration with Green Space Miami, proudly announces the culmination of the impactful exhibition, “Under a Simple Tree: The Canopy Policy Project,” featuring the evocative artwork of Brandon Clarke. This exhibition, a profound exploration of community and environmental justice, will close with a groundbreaking event, the Summit of Shade (aka “Shady Summit”), on August 2nd and 3rd, 2024.

Event: The Summit of Shade (aka “Shady Summit”) Dates: August 2nd and 3rd, 2024 Location: Green Space Miami, 7200 Biscayne Blvd, Miami, FL 33138

Hampton Art Lovers is set to host an innovative gathering that brings together thought leaders and advocates for improved shade in African American and working-class communities in South Florida. The Summit of Shade will feature policymakers, neighborhood associations, and residents participating in workshops designed to build consensus and solutions for increasing the tree canopy in these communities.

Agenda:

Friday, August 2nd

10:00 AM – 12:30 PM: Pre-Event with Sustain the Culture and Conflict Kitchen 10:00 AM: Welcome 11:00 AM: Climate Justice and Global Solidarity Panel/Q&A 12:15 PM: Social/Networking

Pre-Event with Sustain the Culture and Conflict Kitchen 1:45 PM – 2:00 PM: The Inspiration for the Summit, Christopher Norwood, J.D.

The Inspiration for the Summit, Christopher Norwood, J.D. 2:00 PM – 2:45 PM: Teach the Truth Garden – Overtown Urban Gardening, Dr. Marvin Dunn

Teach the Truth Garden – Overtown Urban Gardening, Dr. Marvin Dunn 3:00 PM – 3:45 PM: GeoAgriculture, Richard Campbell

GeoAgriculture, Richard Campbell 4:00 PM – 4:45 PM: The Everglades – America’s Tropical Wilderness, Houston Cypress

The Everglades – America’s Tropical Wilderness, Houston Cypress 5:00 PM – 5:45 PM: People Acting for Community Together, Jenneva Clauss

People Acting for Community Together, Jenneva Clauss 6:00 PM – 6:15 PM: Screening of “Right to Shade” | Call to Action and Policy Advocacy, Christopher Norwood, J.D.

Screening of “Right to Shade” | Call to Action and Policy Advocacy, Christopher Norwood, J.D. 6:15 PM – 7:00 PM: Keynote Address | Sustainability in Miami-Dade Public Schools, Karly Pulido

Keynote Address | Sustainability in Miami-Dade Public Schools, Karly Pulido 7:00 PM – 9:00 PM: Closing Reception – Sounds Curated by Six Mills, Theme: “Secret Life of Plants” by Stevie Wonder

About the Exhibition: “Under a Simple Tree: The Canopy Policy Project”

In collaboration with Green Space Miami, Hampton Art Lovers unveiled “Under a Simple Tree: The Canopy Policy Project,” showcasing the captivating works of local artist Brandon Clarke. This exhibition, presented in partnership with Green Space Miami, has been on display at Green Space Miami, located at 7200 Biscayne Blvd, Miami, FL 33138, and will run until August 2024.

“Under a Simple Tree: The Canopy Policy Project” delves into the essence of community, drawing inspiration from the shade of trees where people gather, play, and find solace. Through Clarke’s artwork, the exhibition highlights the significance of neighborhood trees in Miami-Dade, intertwining their stories with the communities they inhabit.

Christopher Norwood, Curator and Co-founder of Hampton Art Lovers, remarked, “‘Under a Simple Tree’ transcends traditional art exhibitions by engaging with the community on a deeper level. Through Brandon Clarke’s work, we aim to foster meaningful conversations about the role of trees in our neighborhoods and their impact on socio-economic dynamics.”