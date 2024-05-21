Experience the Melodic Excellence of Nine Moods of Dean Fraser

ORLANDO – Nine Moods of Dean Fraser, an instrumental album by the famed Jamaican saxophonist, is scheduled for release on May 31 by Open Doors Records.

The set contains nine songs, seven of which are originals. It is co-produced by Jason Bromfield and his wife Lola, founders and principals of the Orlando-based label.

In an interview with South Florida Caribbean News, Bromfield disclosed that he and Fraser have been friends for over 30 years. He credits that bond for making their recording sessions click.

“Dean is like a mentor to me in the business. Whenever we get together to work, it’s just like magic,” said Bromfield.

Nine Moods of Dean Fraser includes songs like Children, Majestic, Cross Over and Hostage.

Bromfield, who is from Kingston, first met Fraser while he was resident engineer at Startrail Records in the Jamaican capital during the early 1990s. Fraser played on several of that label’s hit songs including Lift Up Your Head by Everton Blender.

Originally from Spanish Town, Bromfield learned the audio engineer ropes at the recording studios of producers Jack Scorpio, Donovan Germain and Richard Bell.

While at the latter’s Star Trail Records, Bromfield worked on hit songs such as Family Man by Everton Blender and Raid The Barn by Anthony B. He and his wife opened Open Doors Records in 2020.