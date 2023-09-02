FORT LAUDERDALE – The Caribbean Women’s Network proudly announces its upscale empowerment and networking luncheon event, “Bloom into Power”. The event will be held on September 24,2023 at the Fort Lauderdale Woman’s Club. Celebrating the resilience, strength, and heritage of women of Caribbean descent, this event makes a grand comeback after a four-year break. Attendees can anticipate an electrifying event filled with inspiration, connection, and cultural fusion.

“Bloom into Power” is more than just an event; it’s a testament to the indomitable spirit of Caribbean women. The backdrop of the day is an ambiance where lush Caribbean vibes meet South Florida’s setting.

Guest Speakers

The afternoon promises a curated dining experience that embarks on a culinary adventure and insightful discussions. Discussions will led by prominent Caribbean women. Speakers includes Tami Chin (Multimedia Creator and entrepreneur), Catherine Goodall (Leadership Growth Coach and Marketing Consultant), Reyna Noreiga (Visual artist, Designer & Author), Cassidy Jordan Cann (Brand Partnerships & Talent Management), Rebecca Beliard (Entertainment Lawyer & Speaker), and Tico Armand (Author and Transformational Coach).

Kerra Denel, Founder and CEO of Caribbean Women’s Network, said, “This is where dreams converge, ambitions unite, and the power of our roots propels us to bloom. It’s a space where women can come together, forge meaningful real-life connections, and create feel good experiences.”

Spaces for “Bloom into Power” are limited. Tickets are only available for purchase in advance, ensuring an intimate setting for meaningful interactions. Attendees are encouraged to don their elegant Caribbean-inspired attire, embodying the vibrancy and elegance of our shared heritage.

South Florida awaits an explosion of culture, creativity, and collaboration this September. The Caribbean Women’s Network invites you to join us and be part of this blossoming movement of strength, unity, and power.

The event sponsors, led by phenomenal Caribbean Women include, Aurora Med Spa, Smile Studio, Jonah’s Birth, and GenX Carnival.