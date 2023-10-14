Business

New CEO, Phil A. Wright II to Lead Memorial Regional Hospital South

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News6 hours ago
0 31 1 minute read
New CEO, Phil A. Wright II to Lead Memorial Regional Hospital South
Phil A. Wright, CEO

HOLLYWOOD, FL –   MemorialHealthcare System has named Phil A. Wright, FACHE chief executive officer at Memorial Regional Hospital South. He joins a facility that was named one of the best rehabilitation hospitals in the nation by U.S. News & World Report.

New CEO, Phil A. Wright II to Lead Memorial Regional Hospital South
Phil A. Wright, CEO

Wright brings more than 25 years healthcare experience to his new position, including most recent roles as chief business development officer and chief operating officer at AdventHealth Ocala (formerly Munroe Regional Medical Center). Additionally, he was CEO at Southampton Memorial Hospital in Franklin, Virginia. Wright is a graduate of both Florida A&M University and the Medical University of South Carolina, where he earned a master’s degree in health administration.

“Phil joins us with strategic, financial, and operational management expertise in both for-profit and not-for-profit healthcare settings and balances his business acumen and clinical expertise with staff engagement, creating a healthy organizational culture and ensuring safe, high-quality care,” said Leah A. Carpenter, FACHE, chief operating officer at Memorial Healthcare System. “He has an impressive track record of hands-on leadership, collaborating directly with leaders, physicians, and staff to meet the needs of patients, families, and communities in an ever-changing healthcare environment.”

A native of Gainesville, Florida, Wright takes over for the recently-retired Douglas Zaren. At Memorial Regional Hospital South, he will oversee a 280-bed facility that offers a wide range of healthcare services in a compassionate, collaborative setting. It is home to the Memorial Rehabilitation Institute, South Florida’s largest provider of physical rehabilitation services, and includes a rehab unit specifically tailored to the needs of medically-complex patients. The hospital also offers emergency care, women’s services, a sports medicine center, and adaptive sports program.

 

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News6 hours ago
0 31 1 minute read
Photo of South Florida Caribbean News

South Florida Caribbean News

The SFLCN.com Team provides news and information for the Caribbean-American community in South Florida and beyond.

Related Articles

Digicel and Scotiabank Will Be First to Reach 10,000 Transactions Goal Set by the Haiti Mobile Money Initiative

December 15, 2010

Barbados achieves modest growth says IMF

October 17, 2011

CARICOM and Oxford University launch Caribsave Project

December 17, 2008

St. Kitts and Nevis spared brunt of global economic recession says PM Douglas

September 10, 2009
Back to top button