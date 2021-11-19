Wondershare Filmora, the best video editing tool

Video on the Internet, and in particular on social networks, is currently booming. Moreover, social platforms are also moving in this direction, by offering publishers new features or new tools to create suitable content. Innovation remains the key word to stand out from the crowd. Also, video on social networks remains very “nomadic”, since one video out of two is consumed on the mobile.

Today, mobile video is becoming more and more democratized and is also increasingly driven by social platforms themselves. Another strong trend is live videos as well. The first instigator remains of course Twitch on the gaming part, the “streamers” are very numerous on the networks. More traditionally, Twitter was one of the first to venture live with its Periscope application, which in the process ousted its direct competitor at the time: Meerkat. Since then, many other networks have joined in, such as Facebook (with Facebook Live), Instagram, Snapchat (at least for major media and special events). It’s clear that video has become an integral part of our “online activities”. But what if one day we need to edit our video?

Wondershare Filmora is a very easy to use video editor. This program is capable of meticulously tracking movement to create keyframes, thus giving the possibility of including custom animations. In addition, it allows you to save time applying color and sound adjustments, offers more than 300 effects such as filters and moving elements, allows you to change the background and multiply the screen, and if all that were not enough, with keyboard shortcuts to do everything faster .



It goes without saying that it is not easy to find good video editors on the market, however, this tool manages to perform the most sophisticated functions with a simple interface. Its usefulness is such that it is not only valid for beginners, but also for professionals.

A simple interface for endless functions

This tool starts with the advantage of having a very simple and intuitive interface compared to most existing editors. In fact, until now, you had to resort to a tutorial to be able to understand the operation of the programs with which you could edit videos. With Wondershare Filmora this is history, now each tool can be found quickly and easily in a matter of minutes. This ease of use, together with an impeccable result, makes this software the best of the moment, which is why professionals in the sector use it regularly.

Essential editing functions

Its set of tools allows you to cut, rotate, trim, paste, invert, superimpose, or rotate all video clips in the order you want. As for the audio, you can also make all kinds of cuts, even adjust the volume and link some cuts with others using the Audio Ducking function.



In addition, it has simplified advanced editing features to save users time and effort. With the Keyframe feature, a variety of custom animations can be created, which through motion tracking intuitively enables master-level object tracking.



It is a very efficient program, since it saves a lot of time creating and editing, for this, the software is capable of drastically reducing the repetition of tasks, and it does so through three fundamental functions:

Audio Ducking: With this function you can quickly attenuate background music to enhance dialogue.

Color Matching: Apply color correction adjustments to multiple video clips at the same time.

Keyboard shortcuts: The fastest way to edit using keyboard shortcuts.



It also incorporates video effects to make editing creative and fun, from filters to titles or exclusive moving elements, everything is possible with Filmora. To complete its features, it offers the possibility of “Green Screen”, that is, it allows changing the backgrounds while creating special effects. Another important function is to be able to multiply or divide the work screen to facilitate and speed up the editing process.



But the possibilities do not end here, as there is also an advanced speed control and color grading function. And with Filmora AI Portrait, backgrounds are quickly and easily removed from video content.



It is undoubtedly the best software for video editing of the moment, proof of this are the more than 77 million happy users around the world. A tool present in more than 150 countries with more than 600,000 followers on the networks. So would you consider to give it a try? Just download Filmora from the following links:

Windows : https://filmora.wondershare.com/video-editor/

Mac ： https://filmora.wondershare.com/video-editor-mac/

Google Play Store : https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.wondershare.filmorago

AppStore: https://apps.apple.com/app/apple-store/id1019382747?mt=8

Filmora is a powerful video editor that you can rely on in any situation where you need to edit your videos, or repackage your old videos into something new and interesting. In the end we hope this article was useful for you. Thanks for reading and have a nice day!