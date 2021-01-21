HIPAA Certification Online: Why Is It Worth It?

In a world where dealing with a pandemic seems to be the main concern, it is incredibly important to not lose sight of other work-related health and infection risks. For many industries, infection with COVID-19 is not the only hazard at work. Bloodborne pathogens transferred by accidental contact through work is a very real risk in many different occupations.

Bloodborne pathogens are infectious microorganisms that are transferred through direct contact with blood and bodily fluids. For persons working daily with sharps, or the community that is known to use them, it is especially important to ensure education and information regarding lessening the risks of accidental infection with these pathogens.

Ensuring appropriate education, certification, and training to help prevent accidental infection in the workplace is key to workplace health and safety.

There is no better way to prevent infection and keep vulnerable occupations safe than ensuring proper education. The benefits of workplace safety and online certification are priceless as these courses work to reduce workplace accidental infection with dangerous pathogens.

Who Can Benefit From Online Certification?

Online certification courses to prevent bloodborne pathogen infection is important for a plethora of occupations. From hospital staff, doctors, nurses, and first responders, to tattoo artists and employees of medical spas, this online training is of the utmost importance. While many courses are offered, it is very important to seek training from an accredited provider of online HIPAA training and certification courses. The benefits of these courses are myriad, and the knowledge contained within them can protect workers and their families from accidental infection with bloodborne pathogens.

What Is The Training For?

HIPAA certification classes online teach workers how to mitigate the risk of infection from bloodborne pathogens, such as hepatitis B, hepatitis C, and HIV. Workplace incidents of accidental infection through lack of sharps handling training is a very real and important danger faced every day by workers in many fields.

Not only for those in the medical industry, tattoo artists and spa workers can also be at risk of coming into contact with these pathogens. Ensuring the appropriate education and receiving certification in dealing with these risks is paramount to worker health and safety.

While it is possible to work safely and securely with these pathogens, as is demonstrated every day, a healthy level of caution and education is paramount to workplace health and safety. The thrust of the issues surrounding these pathogens is that they are often transmitted accidentally, due to improper handling of needles and sharps.

The CDC has a campaign in place to increase worker awareness and to stop accidental needle pokes from causing infection in otherwise healthy workers. At-risk occupations should complete online training courses and certification, to protect themselves, their coworkers, and their families.

Why Is It Worth It?

While the out-of-pocket costs associated with these courses is often a consideration, the knowledge gained by online training is priceless. Should accidents happen, it can take months of testing and treatment before a worker is either diagnosed with these infections or marked in the clear. The mental strain this can put on individuals and their family members is impactful, and it is best to avoid these instances by ensuring appropriate training for workers who come into contact with bloodborne pathogens daily at work.

Accidental infection often occurs due to a lack of appropriate training when it comes to dealing with needles and bodily fluids that can transmit infections. These pathogens do not discriminate and can infect police officers and tattoo artists alike. Avoiding accidents and unsafe situations at work is the first step to lowering the risk of exposure and possible preventable infections.

There is no way to 100% eliminate the risk of pathogen infection, however appropriate training and care in the workplace can dramatically reduce the number of instances where accidental infection can occur.

Taking these online certification courses is the first step to ensuring workplace safety in high risks professions. Online HIPAA certification is the primary method in which workers and employers alike can mitigate the risks of transmission and infection with these diseases. While there are currently vaccinations for some pathogens, such as hepatitis A and hepatitis B, there is no possible way to vaccinate against hepatitis C or HIV .

If you are a worker whose job poses a risk of exposure, it is worth it to take these online courses and provide yourself with an extra layer of protection through knowledge and awareness. These courses are key to ensuring your safety and by extension the safety of your coworkers and family.