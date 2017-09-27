Expedia launches new revenue management tool in Jamaica

Expedia reports Jamaican growth and announces new Revenue Management Tool at JAPEX 2017

Montego Bay, Jamaica – The Expedia group, one of the world’s leading travel companies, partners with the Jamaica Hotel and Tourist Association (JHTA) at the annual Jamaica Product Exchange (JAPEX) and announces the launch of its newest tool for hoteliers, Rev+.

Expedia’s revenue management tool, Rev+, is designed to provide hotel partners with smart, actionable data and analytics.

As part of Expedia® PartnerCentral (EPC), the company’s supplier extranet, which helps hotels manage their property’s availability and rates on the Expedia group websites, Rev+ provides hoteliers with more robust analytics regarding the Expedia marketplace, allowing them to make smarter, more informed pricing decisions to help them optimize their revenue.

Rev+, an essential tool for revenue managers, comes at no additional costs to hotel partners, and doesn’t require additional sign-up.

JAPEX, the destinations premier trade event and an important business generator for Jamaica’s tourism industry, took place September 24 – 26 at the Montego Bay Convention Center. For the first time in the show’s history, Expedia is partnering with the JHTA to host the closing event for the show at the Chukka Adventure Park & Falls at Good Hope Estate.

“The JHTA is thrilled to be partnering with Expedia for the first time with a grand event on the final day of JAPEX 2017,” said Omar Robinson, President, Jamaica Hotel & Tourist Association. “This partnership reaffirms the strength of a mutually-beneficial relationship with our travel partners as we work together to enhance the visibility of Destination Jamaica with the aim of increasing visitor arrivals.”

During JAPEX, the Expedia group is honoring top performing lodging partners and announcing the destination’s continued growth.

The Expedia group reports that Ocho Rios had the highest increase in travel demand for the first half of the year compared to the same period last year with over 20 percent growth.

Jamaica’s growth has also been highlighted by the Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB) who projected that the Caribbean island will set a new record and host 4.2 million visitors by the end of 2017 and surpass last year’s 3.6 million.

According to the JTB, the hospitality sector is also expanding, and it’s expected that Jamaica will obtain an additional 15,000 rooms by 2021.

“It’s our pleasure to host one of our key partners, Expedia, during JAPEX 2017. Their insights and expertise play an integral role in helping us sell our portfolio and position our brand across a diverse customer base. We are thankful for a close-knit partnership that allows us to continue increasing our sales within the Caribbean, and look forward to their event where they have partnered with Chukka and JHTA,” stated Bethany Ward, Senior Manager of OTA Business at Playa Hotels & Resorts.

Additional Jamaican markets that experienced growth during the first half of 2017 YOY included Montego Bay with nearly 20 percent growth and Negril with more than 15 percent growth. The Expedia group also reported that the top inbound markets for Jamaica were the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Germany, as well as Brazil – with a significant interest from Brazilian travelers at an increase in demand of nearly 240 percent.

“Expedia continues to support Jamaica’s tourism growth with its local presence and consistent rollout of effective solutions including Rev+. As properties continue to benefit from the company’s wide-range of tools, technology and expertise, we continue to build long-term relationships with hotel partners who see the benefit of Expedia,” said Rafael del Castillo, Senior Director, Resorts Lodging Partner Services. “Attending JAPEX gives us the opportunity for some face time with our valued Jamaican partners, and allows us to announce our newest product as well as report on the strong growth we are seeing for Jamaica.”

Expedia seeks to continue to support tourism growth in Jamaica and the Caribbean region. By working with the Expedia group, hotels in Jamaica gain exposure to the more than 200 websites in more than 75 countries worldwide in 35 languages, in addition to a myriad of mobile sites and apps, from brands such as Expedia®, Hotels.com®, Travelocity®, Orbitz®, Hotwire®, Egencia®, Expedia® Affiliate Network and others.