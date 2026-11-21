RETRO.LIFE – The Soundtrack of Your Life
Event Details
- Date: Sunday, November 29, 2026
- Time: 5:00 PM – 11:59 PM
- Venue: The Pavilion (Corporate Pavilion) at Miramar Regional Park
- Address: 16801 Miramar Pkwy, Miramar, FL 33027
- Admission: $25 presale at caribtix.com/retrolife. Ladies free before 7:31 PM
- Ticket Link: https://www.caribtix.com/retrolife
- Host: Commissioner Maxwell Chambers
- Organizer/Beneficiary: Part of the proceeds benefit Shak’s Hope
Event Description
Rewind the music and roll out to the ultimate throwback party! RETRO.LIFE takes over the Pavilion at Miramar Regional Park on Sunday, November 29, for a night of timeless hits, nonstop dancing, and big energy.
Sounds by DJ Radcliffe, Bobby Wong of Sparkles Disco, and Omar C., plus special guests. Commissioner Maxwell Chambers is the host.
There’s a cash bar, and food will be on sale all night. Ladies get in free before 7:31 PM. Part of the proceeds benefit Shak’s Hope, so you can dance for a good cause.
Presale tickets are $25 at caribtix.com/retrolife. Grab your crew and lock in your spot now. RETRO.LIFE… The Soundtrack of Your Life!
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