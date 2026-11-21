Event Details

Date: Sunday, November 29, 2026

Sunday, November 29, 2026 Time: 5:00 PM – 11:59 PM

5:00 PM – 11:59 PM Venue: The Pavilion (Corporate Pavilion) at Miramar Regional Park

The Pavilion (Corporate Pavilion) at Miramar Regional Park Address: 16801 Miramar Pkwy, Miramar, FL 33027

16801 Miramar Pkwy, Miramar, FL 33027 Admission: $25 presale at caribtix.com/retrolife. Ladies free before 7:31 PM

$25 presale at caribtix.com/retrolife. Ladies free before 7:31 PM Ticket Link: https://www.caribtix.com/retrolife

https://www.caribtix.com/retrolife Host: Commissioner Maxwell Chambers

Commissioner Maxwell Chambers Organizer/Beneficiary: Part of the proceeds benefit Shak’s Hope

Event Description

Rewind the music and roll out to the ultimate throwback party! RETRO.LIFE takes over the Pavilion at Miramar Regional Park on Sunday, November 29, for a night of timeless hits, nonstop dancing, and big energy.

Sounds by DJ Radcliffe, Bobby Wong of Sparkles Disco, and Omar C., plus special guests. Commissioner Maxwell Chambers is the host.

There’s a cash bar, and food will be on sale all night. Ladies get in free before 7:31 PM. Part of the proceeds benefit Shak’s Hope, so you can dance for a good cause.

Presale tickets are $25 at caribtix.com/retrolife. Grab your crew and lock in your spot now. RETRO.LIFE… The Soundtrack of Your Life!