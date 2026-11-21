Patrick Brown’s Boopsie’s Homecoming, starring Glen ‘Titus’ Campbell. Sunday, Nov. 29, 6 PM, Coral Springs Center for the Performing Arts. Tickets: WhirlwindLive.net | 954-534-4852. Spend Thanksgiving weekend laughing with Boopsie’s Homecoming, the new comedy written, directed and designed by award-winning Jamaican playwright Patrick Brown. Glen “Titus” Campbell, a fan favorite of Jamaican theatre, leads the cast alongside Courtney Wilson, David Crossgill and Renae Williams.

The play is a homecoming story full of family drama and airport chaos, told with the island humour South Florida audiences love.