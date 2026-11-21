Expand your network at the City of Miramar’s First Fridays: Network & Chill, presented by Mayor Wayne M. Messam and the Economic Development & Housing Department.

This month’s guest speaker is Kevin Kelley, the attorney and restaurateur who founded Kitchen + Kocktails by Kevin Kelley. The restaurant brand started in Dallas in 2020 and now has locations across the country, including Miami’s Wynwood. Kelley is also the owner of Kelley Law Firm, P.C.

The free networking evening is for adults 21 and older: entrepreneurs, side hustlers, creatives, small business owners and professionals. It features real talk, food, music and refreshments.

Admission is free with RSVP. Space is limited. Register at MiramarFirstFridays.Eventbrite.com

Read more: Kitchen + Kocktails founder Kevin Kelley headlines Miramar’s First Fridays Dec. 4