The St. Hugh’s Alumnae Association of Florida invites the community to its Holiday Session, a night of music and dancing to welcome the holiday season. Mark Swaby and DJ Ever will provide the music.

When: Saturday, November 21, 2026, 8:00 PM – 1:00 AM

Where: St. Benedict Episcopal Hall, 7801 NW 5th Street, Plantation, FL 33324

Admission: $30

Food and drinks: For sale at the event

For tickets and information, contact:

Fiolina: 954-668-3663 | Carrol: 954-495-1724 | Karleen: 305-321-3749