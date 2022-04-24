Entertainment

Etana to Perform at Reggae Date Night at “The Garden” in Ft. Lauderdale

Etana (file photo)

by Howard Campbell

[SOUTH FLORIDA] – Etana returns to the South Florida stage on May 6 for Reggae Date Night at The Garden in Fort Lauderdale. Supporting acts is fellow singer Daville.

The double Grammy nominee is looking forward to the show which will be only her live gig this year.

“It feels great to be performing in Florida. I have been in Florida since the 7th grade and spent a good bit of my life there before returning to Jamaica. It was last year that I did a performance in Miramar but this one in The Garden is a bit more up close and personal and I am ready for it,” she said.

Her previous shows were in Anguilla and “one other private event”. Her live dates, which have been curtailed in the last two years due to COVID-19, gathers steam during the summer with appearances on major European festivals in Sweden (Upsala) and Germany (Reggae Jam).

Daville is best known for the songs, Always on my Mind and This Time I Promise. He also returns to the South Florida scene after a break.

Songs like Wrong Address, Warrior Love and I Am Not Afraid, have Etana one of contemporary reggae’s biggest stars. She was nominated for a second Best Reggae Album Grammy Award this year for Pamoja. That category went to Beauty in The Silence by SOJA.

She said fans can expect, “Good vibes, great performances, give-aways and goodies!” at Reggae Date Night.

 

