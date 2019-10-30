Equisoft Appoints Ruben Veerasamy as Head of Caribbean Region

MONTREAL – Equisoft, a leading global financial technology company providing advanced solutions for the insurance and wealth industries, today officially announced the appointment of Ruben Veerasamy as Senior Vice President, Caribbean.

Equisoft’s strategic objective is to diversify and accelerate their global expansion.

The company has delivered significant strategic business value in the Caribbean market for more than 10 years, working with clients in Jamaica, The Bahamas, Bermuda and Trinidad, and is continuing to scale up rapidly. With the objective of developing a team dedicated to servicing Caribbean clients, the time has come to nominate a leader for the region.

Ruben has performed different delivery and sales roles at Equisoft for over 10 years. With over 20 years of experience in the IT industry, he brings a strong expertise in establishing and managing sustainable client, partner and employee relationships.

“Ruben’s ability to build connections and confidence has been instrumental in helping us develop a great reputation in the Caribbean over the years,” said Equisoft’s CEO, Luis Romero. “We already serve six companies with our insurance and wealth solutions, and we are shortlisted for multiple large opportunities in the region. Appointing a dedicated leader was the next logical step to make sure that we provide our customers with the level of support they are expecting from their technology partner.”

“Being active in the region since 2009, we have a deep understanding of the specific challenges that Caribbean insurers and financial institutions are facing, both from a business and technology standpoint,” said Ruben. “I’m looking forward to continuing to work closely with our customers to help them achieve their business goals.”