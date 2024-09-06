Enhance Your Departure Experience at Jamaica Club Mobay

MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica – Club Mobay, Jamaica’s leading airport lounge, is proud to announce the opening of its new Patio Lounge, elevating the departure experience for travelers departing from Sangster International Airport (MBJ). Designed with both relaxation and luxury in mind, this latest addition promises to enhance the pre-flight experience with a serene atmosphere and exceptional service.

“This space was thoughtfully crafted to offer guests breathtaking views of the airport runway and the turquoise waters of the Caribbean Sea, creating an ideal setting for visitors to unwind before their journey,” said Nicola Thomas, Director of Projects.

Conveniently situated near departure gates one through seven, the Patio Lounge seamlessly combines comfort and style. As an extension of Club Mobay’s Ocean and Runway lounges, it offers travelers a final opportunity to bask in Jamaica’s warmth before departing.

The Patio Lounge will feature a variety of premium services, including:

Unlimited Dining Options: Delight in light bites and beverages curated by culinary professionals, combining local flavors with international favorites.

Unlimited Alcoholic and Non-Alcoholic Beverages: Sip expertly crafted cocktails while soaking in the relaxing ambiance.

Personalized Service: The Club Mobay team will be on hand to provide top-tier service, ensuring guests have everything they need for a seamless departure.

: The Club Mobay team will be on hand to provide top-tier service, ensuring guests have everything they need for a seamless departure. Complimentary Wi-Fi: Stay connected with high-speed internet as you relax before your flight.

“We’re excited to expand our offerings at Club Mobay,” commented Tanya Beckford, Chief Executive Officer of Club Mobay. “The new Patio Lounge reflects our dedication to providing an unmatched travel experience, blending world-class amenities with Jamaica’s authentic charm. Our guests can now relax in a tranquil space as they bid farewell to our beautiful island.”

Club Mobay continues to set the standard for exceptional airport experiences, combining luxury, convenience, and a true taste of Jamaica. Whether traveling for business or leisure, the new Patio Lounge offers the perfect place to relax and recharge before takeoff.