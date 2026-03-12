Emergency Department or Urgent Care: Which to Choose?

BROWARD COUNTY – Broward Health is expanding access to emergency care across Broward County by developing three freestanding emergency departments in Sunrise, Lighthouse Point and Fort Lauderdale.

“We are committed to bringing high-quality, hospital-level emergency care closer to where our community lives and works,” said Evan Boyar, M.D., chief medical officer of Broward Health. “These new freestanding emergency departments will expand access to pediatric and adult patients, reduce travel times for patients and ensure seamless continuity of care across our system.”

Each location will provide 24/7 emergency care, advanced imaging, including X-ray, CT scans, ultrasound and point-of-care laboratory testing.

In the event of a life-threatening emergency, care teams will be equipped to provide the necessary stabilizing care.

Patients needing hospital care or surgery will be transferred as needed. This ensures continued care within the Broward Health system. It also provides access to a full range of medical specialties.

New Broward Health Locations

Lighthouse Point

In Lighthouse Point, Broward Health is building the city’s first freestanding emergency department. The facility will include 10 exam rooms, supported by nine additional exam rooms on the second floor of the medical offices. It will be located at 5360 N. Federal Highway in Lighthouse Point.

Sunrise

The Sunrise location will offer both adult and pediatric emergency services designed to serve families closer to home. It will be located at West Oakland Park Boulevard and North Pine Island Road in Sunrise.

In addition, the Sunrise and Lighthouse Point facilities are slated to open in the summer of 2026.

Fort Lauderdale

In Fort Lauderdale, Broward Health is partnering with the YMCA of South Florida and the City of Fort Lauderdale to develop a freestanding emergency department at Holiday Park, adjacent to a new YMCA Family Center.

The 12,000-square-foot emergency department will provide full emergency services staffed by board-certified physicians while integrating community health education and wellness programming through the YMCA.

The Fort Lauderdale project is expected to be completed in 2027.

What is a Freestanding Emergency Department?

A freestanding ED delivers the same emergency care as a hospital emergency room in a more convenient setting.

“Freestanding emergency departments combine the advanced capabilities of a hospital emergency department with the convenience of a standalone location,” said Dr. Boyar. “Residents receive the same level of care more quickly, while also helping reduce volumes in hospital emergency rooms so trauma and critically ill patients can be treated at the hospital.”

Access to comprehensive emergency care

Broward County residents will have fast access to comprehensive emergency care, including:

Efficient Care:

The new ED is equipped to treat serious conditions that require more treatment than urgent care can provide, helping patients receive timely care closer to home.

Comprehensive Emergency Services:

The freestanding emergency departments are fully equipped with on-site lab testing and advanced imaging and is staffed 24/7 by board-certified emergency physicians and highly trained nurses to deliver the same standard of care as a Broward Health hospital emergency room.

Shorter Wait Times:

On average, discharge times at a freestanding emergency department are one to two hours, compared to two to three hours at a hospital.

Seamless Integration with Broward Health:

If specialized care or hospital admission is needed, patients are transferred to the appropriate Broward Health facility for continued treatment.

Choosing the Right Level of Care

Understanding the differences between urgent care centers, hospital-based emergency departments and freestanding emergency departments can help patients choose the right level of care. This becomes especially important when a medical issue arises.

Urgent Care Centers

Urgent care centers treat non-life-threatening injuries and illnesses that need prompt attention but do not require emergency care. For example, patients should consider urgent care for minor cuts or wounds, sprains and strains, flu or cold symptoms, and minor infections.

Hospital-Based Emergency Departments (EDs)

Hospital-based EDs are emergency departments within hospitals that handle the most serious and complex emergencies, with direct access to inpatient care. Therefore, patients should go to a hospital-based ED for severe trauma, heart attack or stroke symptoms, complex emergencies, or conditions that may require surgery or admission.

Freestanding Emergency Department (EDs)

Freestanding EDs offer hospital-level emergency care in convenient neighborhood locations. Thus, patients should visit a freestanding emergency department for chest or belly pain. They should also go for a severe headache or breathing problems. Go for trauma, injuries, or broken bones. Also go for nausea and vomiting, dehydration, allergic reactions, or severe infections.