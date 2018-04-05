Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University to host Florida Caribbean Students Association Conference

Celebrated Caribbean Artists Lyrikal, Nailah Blackman and Terri Karelle Reid to serve as special guests at the 44th Annual Florida Caribbean Students Association Leadership Conference

Daytona Beach – The Florida Caribbean Students Association (“FCSA”) is proud to announce that celebrated Caribbean artists Lyrikal and Nailah Blackman will headline the inaugural FCSA Caribbean Culture Fest on Sunday, April 15, 2018 in Daytona Beach at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University (“ERAU”).

In addition, renowned Jamaican media personality and executive, Terri-Karelle Reid, will deliver keynote remarks on her secret formula for success in life, business, and culture and will serve as guest judge at the annual FCSA Annual Miss FCSA pageant.

The theme of the annual conference will be “Vibes Flight 386, Destination Daytona.”

Over six hundred (600) Caribbean college student leaders from around Florida and the United States will converge on the campus of Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Daytona Beach, Florida to engage in community service activities, professional and personal development workshops, a Talent and Cultural Showcase, an alumni reception, and among other activities.

Hosted by the Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University Caribbean Students Association, the Conference will also welcome respected business, academic, and community leaders from around the State of Florida, ERAU, and Daytona Beach community.

“ERAU has played a leadership role in the development of FCSA over our organizational history. We pride ourselves on providing all CSA members with a rich conference experience filled with cultural vibes, inspiration from workshops and our community service project, knowledge from our professional development workshops, and an opportunity to develop lifelong relationships with other CSA members,” stated Oneil Ramdeen, FCSA Treasurer, and ERAU Conference Chair, FCSA 44th Annual Leadership Conference.

“The Florida Caribbean Student Association has long provided Embry-Riddle a direct connection to Caribbean culture, where we have benefited from the infusion of leadership, diversity, and the passion that they bring to our campus. It has been a great pleasure working with FCSA for many years, and I am proud of everything this group has accomplished,” stated Dean Lisa Kollar, Dean of Students, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University.

Lyrika to headline FCSA Caribbean Culture Fest

Born in Trinidad & Tobago, international recording artist, Lyrikal, also known as Devon Martin started singing in the church choir at the age 7 and later honed his talents in school talent shows and neighborhood block parties.

As a youngster his biggest inspirations were Crazy, Shabba Ranks, Buju Banton, Bob Marley and Super Cat their styles of music helped him to develop his own style.

At age 13, Lyrikal migrated to the United States and began recording music in 2003 in New York.

His career has blossomed with tours to London, Ghana, Guadeloupe, Berlin, Toronto, Bermuda, North America and throughout the Caribbean.

Lyrikal has built an extensive catalog, released several hits, and has received 5 COTT (Copyright Organization of Trinidad and Tobago) music nominations (2015), and won the award for People’s Choice Most Popular Single. His repertoire consists of over 40 releases, including his first album, titled “The Journey” in 2016.

Nailah Blackman performs at FCSA Caribbean Culture Fest

As a grand-daughter of Caribbean music icons, Ras Shorty I (her grandfather) and Abbi Blackman (her mother), Nailah Blackman has taken the reins of catapulting the culture into the next generation.

Among Caribbean millennials, Nailah Blackman has stormed onto to the Caribbean music scene with style, charisma and passion.

Beginning her vocal career at age 11, Nailah joined her aunt’s all-female gospel band, Nehilet Blackman & the AGB, and then segued to a solo singer-songwriter career at fifteen.

Just off a tour of the renowned music festival, SXSW in Austin, Texas, Nailah is making her mark with her signature vibrato with her Carnival season soca anthems and building bridges to other music genres.

Dr. Terri-Karelle Reid is guest judge at the annual FCSA Annual Miss FCSA pageant

Affectionately known as #MyJamaicanGirl, Dr. Terri-Karelle Reid, describes herself as “the most divinely random person to walk this planet”.

Since winning the Miss Jamaica title in 2005, Terri has gone on to earn a Doctor of Medicine in Veterinary Medicine.

Dr. Terri-Karelle Reid has also successfully taken on areas such as Public Relations, Marketing, Project Management, Brand Management and Media (radio & TV). Terri-Karelle is a motivational speaker in schools and takes part in several charities and is the celebrated host of the highly rated reality show, Digicel Rising Stars.

44th FCSA Leadership Conference Schedule

The 44th FCSA Leadership Conference will have the following anticipated schedule for the weekend, April 12-15, 2018

Thursday, April 12 : Welcome Mixer and Registration

: Welcome Mixer and Registration Friday, April 13 : Opening Ceremonies, District Games, Annual Talent Show

: Opening Ceremonies, District Games, Annual Talent Show Saturday, April 14 : Town Hall Meeting, Grad Fair, Professional Development Workshops, Alumni Reception, Awards Banquet, Miss FCSA Pageant

: Town Hall Meeting, Grad Fair, Professional Development Workshops, Alumni Reception, Awards Banquet, Miss FCSA Pageant Sunday, April 15 : Closing Ceremonies and Inaugural Caribbean Culture Fest