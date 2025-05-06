Easter Comedy Show Brings Laughter to Palm Bay

by Howard Campbell

PALM BAY – When Marcia Jackson came up with the concept for the Easter Comedy Show, she envisioned an event big on Jamaican culture that would make the audience laugh.

The Jamaican poet/artist believes the show has achieved that and more. The show’s seventh staging took place on April 19 at Kasika in Palm Bay, Florida with Don Peri as headline act, supported by Sammy Question and Lemon.

“I am pleased with the response of the latest Comedy show. The highlights for the evening were the three comedians and how they kept the audience engaged with a bellyful of laughter, the sponsors that helped to make this event affordable and, last but not least, I was thrilled with the warm embrace from the audience regarding winning the IRAWMA for the second time,” said Jackson, who hosted the event.

IRAWMA is the International Reggae And World Music Awards which took place on March 30 at Coral Springs Center For The Arts in South Florida. She won the Mutabaruka Award for Best Poet/Spoken Word Entertainer for the second straight year.

Jackson, who is a registered nurse, stressed the importance of having comedy in everyday life.

“This show is very important to me as a healthcare professional because I get healing through comedy. Too often, my audience will ask me to host this show annually because they can’t get enough of this amazing laughter,” she said.

The Easter Comedy Show was not limited to laughter. There was also a performance by dancehall-reggae artist Brimstone Bucannabis.