Annual VJMedia Mixology to celebrate Disruptors, Creators and Innovators

5th Annual VJMedia Mixology, Powered by Nissan brings together premiere brands and influencers in the heart of Miami’s Wynwood Arts district

MIAMI – Vanessa James Media will celebrate the 5th annual VJMedia Mixology (#VJMM17), Saturday, October 28th, 2017 at the Goldman Global Arts Gallery in the heart of Mi​a​mi arts district at the iconic Wynwood Walls, 266 NW 26th Street, Miami, FL 33127 from 7p.m -11p.m.

The event, rescheduled due to Hurricane Irma, will bring together the hottest brands, influencers and innovators for one night.

For five years, VJMedia Mixology has served as the collision point in Miami connecting influencers, bloggers, and media personalities and rising innovators with like minded brands to build lasting relationships.

“There is no better time to use our platforms for good to positively impact our communities. Whether you’re a small business owner, start-up creator, blogger or media personality, the time is now to affect the change we want to see in the world” said Vanessa James, Founder and CEO of VJMedia, producer of VJMedia Mixology. “As I curated the theme for this year’s event, it was with the greatest intention to awaken the passion of creativity within each of us”.

VJMedia Mixology Sponsors

This year’s event, powered by auto-giant Nissan, promises an unforgettable night of engagement and hyper-connection.

The Goldman Global Arts Gallery inside the Wynwood Walls will serve as a perfect backdrop to ignite the passion and creativity within each guest.

Nissan, this year’s premiere sponsor is set to showcase their exciting new SUV, the Nissan Rogue. The award-winning Rogue features game-changing technology that is improving the way we drive.

DELL Technologies will debut their DELL Canvas driven by Windows Creator, a perfect match for those who have a passion for design.

Guests will enjoy carefully crafted cocktails by spirits brand, Cointreau, whose mantra celebrates ‘the art of entertaining’. The brand will also give patrons a chance to create their own cocktail, complete with recipes just in time for the holiday season.

Barefoot Wine and Bubbly returns with the premiere of their new Barefoot Refresh Spritzers, perfect for hot Miami nights.

VJMedia Mixology Spirit of Excellence Awards

One of the highlight of each years VJMedia Mixology, the Spirit of Excellence Awards, returns.

The tradition recognizes five change agents who are moving the needle in Miami with their platforms. This years recipients include:

Janet Jones- CEO and Founder of The Vixen Workout

Gil Green- Film Director, Curator and Cinematographer

Neki Mohan- Television Anchor at WPLG-FM, Community Advocate

Max Pierre- Miami Curator, Designer and Culture Advocate

Mr. Delmont- Fashion and Creative Influencer of the year

Additionally, this year we will honor Miami Blogger Jewel Figueras who recently lost her battle to cancer. The Jewel Figueras Award for Social Good will highlight one individual who is deeply involved in the South Florida community.

Our inaugural recipient, Mrs. Carla Hill, is a breast cancer survivor and a champion of youth arts programs and minority empowerment.

Vanessa James is one of America’s truly multicultural media personalities who embraces the true meaning of “inclusiveness” in the multimedia space. As her signature event for connection continues to grow, it will continue to celebrate the melting pot of the Miami community, its culture and the influencer’s creators who move the city forward.