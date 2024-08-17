Early Voting In Broward County Ends Sunday, August 18

Broward County – The last day for early voting In Broward County for the August 20th Primary Election is Sunday, August 18, 2024. Once Early Voting is closed, the last opportunity for voters to vote in-person is on Election Day, August 20th. Voters MUST vote at their assigned precinct on Election Day.

Key Information on Early Voting in Broward County

Twenty-eight (28) Early Voting Locations are conveniently located across Broward County and are available from Saturday, August 10th through Sunday, August 18th. Click here for a complete list of locations or visit BrowardVotes.Gov

