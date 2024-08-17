Politics
Early Voting In Broward County Ends Sunday, August 18
Broward County – The last day for early voting In Broward County for the August 20th Primary Election is Sunday, August 18, 2024. Once Early Voting is closed, the last opportunity for voters to vote in-person is on Election Day, August 20th. Voters MUST vote at their assigned precinct on Election Day.
Key Information on Early Voting in Broward County
- Twenty-eight (28) Early Voting Locations are conveniently located across Broward County and are available from Saturday, August 10th through Sunday, August 18th. Click here for a complete list of locations or visit BrowardVotes.Gov
- Early Voting hours are from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
- Eligible Broward County voters may go to any of the Early Voting Sites to cast their vote.
- Secure Ballot Intake Drop-boxes are available at all Early Voting Sites for voters to drop off their Vote-By-Mail ballot.
- Voters with disabilities will be able to vote using an Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) machine located at each Early Voting site.
- Voters should take note that Florida law requires voters to present a picture ID with signature when voting in person. Acceptable forms of IDs are listed on our website BrowardVotes.Gov.
- Voters will not be able to drop off their Vote-By-Mail ballot at an Early Voting site after Early Voting ends. Click here for VBM drop-off locations after Early Voting.
Supervisor of Elections Joe Scott encourages all eligible voters to take advantage of Early Voting: “I urge everyone in Broward County to make their voice heard. Early Voting is a convenient way to cast your ballot and ensure your vote counts. Our staff is working around the clock to make sure all voters are able to take advantage of their fundamental right to vote.”